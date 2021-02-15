Left Menu

Italy won't open its ski slopes due to virus fears

PTI | Rome | Updated: 15-02-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 02:36 IST
Italy won't open its ski slopes due to virus fears

The Italian government on Sunday abruptly delayed opening Italy's beloved ski season because a coronavirus variant was detected in a good portion of recently infected persons in the country.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza's ordinance forbidding amateur skiing at least until March 5 effectively kills the hopes of ski lift operators and resort owners that they would be able to salvage part of the season. The ski business is a big source of winter tourism in Italy and the news came on the eve of the expected opening.

A ministry statement noted that analyses of virus samples indicated that a variant first found in Britain is sickening 17.8% of recently infected people in Italy.

France and Germany have adopted similar measures in the ski sector due to the “worry for the spread of this and other variants of the virus,” the statement said.

The ski industry swiftly lamented that they have repeatedly prepared slopes and lifts, only to have been denied permission to open, including just before the year-end holidays.

The day-old government of Premier Mario Draghi promised to quickly compensate the sector for economic losses. Speranza was also the health minister in the previous government and is advised by a commission of technical and scientific experts about what activities can be safely allowed during efforts to rein in COVID-19 contagion.

Italy, with over 93,000 confirmed virus deaths, has Europe's second-highest known death toll in the pandemic after Britain.

The president of the Italian Winter Sports Federation, Flavio Roda, slammed the last-minute timing of the decision. “The (ski) stations have invested a lot to prepare the slopes, hire personnel, get organized with hoteliers. A lot of money was invested and yet again our world is heavily penalized,” he said.

Tourism and leisure travel has suffered in Italy for nearly a year since the COVID-19 outbreak struck the nation. International tourism dried up under the government's anti-pandemic restrictions on travel from abroad. Travel is currently forbidden between Italy's regions, except for work, health care or other grave reasons, further damaging the domestic tourism sector. On Saturday, Speranza signed another ordinance, requiring anyone arriving from Austria, Italy's neighbor to the north, to be tested for COVID-19 and quarantine themselves after entering Italy. That ordinance cited the circulation in Austria of a variant found in South Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Serbia donates thousands of doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to North Macedonia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Separatists headed for Catalan election majority, preliminary results show

Separatist parties were on track on Sunday to jointly win enough seats to strengthen their majority in Catalonias regional parliament, according to preliminary results with over 80 of the votes counted. But the Socialists, the ruling party ...

Motor racing-Wallace's Daytona 500 car fails inspection, stars at rear

Bubba Wallaces first race for the Michael Jordan-Denny Hamlin co-owned team got off to a rough beginning as he was forced to start at the rear for the Daytona 500 on Sunday after his car failed multiple pre-race inspection failures. Wallace...

Esports-Russell bags sixth virtual F1 win in a row

Williams driver George Russell won his sixth successive virtual Formula One grand prix on Sunday while Haas took the team title ahead of Ferrari. The 22-year-old Briton won an esports version of the Brazilian GP at Interlagos after starting...

"Overjoyed" Harry and Meghan expecting second child

Britains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child, a spokesperson for the couple said on Sunday.Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, stepped back from royal duties in January 2020 and moved wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021