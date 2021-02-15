Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit all-time highs, oil buoyant

Asian shares advanced to record highs on Monday and oil rose to a more than one year peak as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally raise hopes of a rapid economic recovery amid new fiscal aid from Washington. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 0.4% to 736.4.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 06:00 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 06:00 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit all-time highs, oil buoyant

Asian shares advanced to record highs on Monday and oil rose to a more than one year peak as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally raise hopes of a rapid economic recovery amid new fiscal aid from Washington.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 0.4% to 736.4. Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.3%, despite data showing the country's recovery from its worst postwar recession slowed in the fourth quarter.

Australia's benchmark index was up 1%. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.2% in early Asian trading. U.S. stock markets will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

The highlight of the week will probably be minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's January meeting, where policymakers decided to leave rates unchanged. Data on inflation is due from the UK, Canada, and Japan while Friday will see major economies including the United States release the preliminary February purchasing managers’ indices (PMI).

While economists expect inflation to stay benign for some while yet, the so called "reflation trade" has gathered steam in recent days largely led by coronavirus vaccines and hopes of massive fiscal spending under U.S. President Joe Biden. Biden pushed for the first major legislative achievement of his term, turning to a bipartisan group of local officials for help on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

"In our view, as long as the rise (in inflation) is gradual, equity markets can continue to do well. However, unruly moves would certainly hurt investor sentiment," said Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy, Natixis Investment Managers Solutions. "Credit spreads have tightened sharply already, but they still have room to absorb some higher yields, making us more comfortable with credit risk than interest rate risk," Dwek added.

"Commodities would be beneficiaries of an inflationary cycle, but they can still continue to recover without high core inflation as economies reopen and demand picks up." Oil prices climbed to the highest since January 2020 on hopes U.S. stimulus will boost the economy and fuel demand.

Brent crude rose 61 cents to $63.04 a barrel. U.S. crude oil gained 83 cents to $60.03. On Friday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record closing highs. The Dow finished 0.1% higher at 31,458.4 points, the S&P 500 gained 0.5% to 3,934.83 and the Nasdaq added 0.5% to 14,095.47.

Action in currencies was muted. The dollar was slightly higher against the Japanese yen at 105.07 while the euro was flat at $1.2119 and the British pound was up 0.1% at $1.3868. The risk sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars were unchanged.

That left the dollar index steady at 90.426. Bitcoin was barely changed in early Asian trading at $48,722, slightly below a record high of $49,000. It posted gains of roughly 20% in a milestone week marked by the endorsement of major firms such as Elon Musk's Tesla.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 174,207 -health ministry

Mexicos health ministry on Sunday reported 436 new deaths from coronavirus in the country, bringing the toll to 174,207.Also Read Health News Roundup China sees new COVID-19 cases drop to lowest in a month Mexico reports 5,448 new confirmed...

Biden to discuss pandemic, economy and China in Friday G7 meeting

President Joe Biden will hold his first event with other leaders from the Group of Seven nations in a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the world economy and dealing with China, the White House said on Sunday. T...

WRAPUP 1-Armoured vehicles deployed to major Myanmar cities after mass protests

Security forces in Myanmar deployed with armoured vehicles in major cities and cut internet access on Monday after protests over this months coup and the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi drew hundreds of thousands onto the stree...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesArgentinas vice-president pushes for delay to IMF debt deal httpson.ft.com3jVYFZO Carlos Menem,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021