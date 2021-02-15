Left Menu

Telecom tariff hikes to ring in revenue growth in FY22: ICRA

Telecom service providers (telcos) are expected to dial in next round of tariff hikes over the next one or two quarters which is likely to drive revenue growth in new financial year (2021-22) beginning April 1, according to investment information firm ICRA.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 11:25 IST
Telecom tariff hikes to ring in revenue growth in FY22: ICRA
Total industry debt is likely to remain elevated at Rs. 4.7 lakh crore as on March 31, 2022.. Image Credit: ANI

Telecom service providers (telcos) are expected to dial in next round of tariff hikes over the next one or two quarters which is likely to drive revenue growth in new financial year (2021-22) beginning April 1, according to investment information firm ICRA. Tariff hikes and upgradation of subscribers from 2G to 4G is expected to result in improvement in average revenue per user to around Rs 220 in the medium term which will lead to growth in industry revenue by 11 to 13 per cent over the next two years with operating margins expanding to nearly 38 per cent for FY22.

ICRA said improvement in cash flow generation coupled with moderation in capex intensity will limit the dependence on incremental external borrowings for operations. However, the addition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liabilities to debt and the next round of spectrum auctions will act as a dampener. ICRA expects total industry debt to remain elevated at Rs. 4.7 lakh crore as on March 31, 2022. The improvement in operating metrics is likely to translate into an expansion of the debt coverage indicators.

Interest coverage is expected to improve to 2.5x for FY22 from 1.8x for FY20 and total debt/OPBDITA (operating profit before depreciation, interest and taxes) is expected to decline to 4.6x from 6.7x over the same period. Notwithstanding the improvement, the indicators continue to remain weak due to the elevated debt levels. "The sector is moving towards the inflection point where the next phase of growth will be driven by the non-telco businesses which include enterprise business, cloud services, digital services and fixed broadband services," said ICRA in its outlook report.

In terms of the core business, 5G will be a growth driver. However, high spectrum prices, nascent stage of device eco-system, relatively low penetration of 4G services and limited paying capacity of the Indian consumer coupled with precarious position of the balance sheets of telcos is likely to play a spoilsport in the technology upgradation to 5G. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

KPTL posts 132 pc growth in Q3 PAT at Rs 308 cr

Infrastructure major Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd KPTL has posted more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 308 crore for the December quarter. The company said its revenue grew by 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,501 cro...

UK's Johnson to judge COVID-19 lockdown exit this week, health minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will this week judge how fast England can exit COVID-19 lockdown but the death toll and hospital admission numbers are still too high, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday. Weve got to watch the ...

Consumer, personal loans bolstered Fintech lending in FY 2021: Equifax SIDBI Fintech Pulse

Mumbai Maharashtra India, February 15 ANIPRNewswire SIDBI and Equifax launched the second edition of Fintech Pulse, a quarterly publication highlighting key trends of the fast growing NBFC Non- Banking Financial Company Fintech segment. Fin...

Major Australian media company strikes Google news pay deal

Seven West Media has become the largest Australian news media business to strike a deal with Google to pay for journalism in a partnership announced Monday before the nations Parliament considers draft laws to force digital giants to pay fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021