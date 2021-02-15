Maha: 15 killed, 5 injured after truck overturns in Jalgaon

Fifteen people were killed andfive others injured after a truck carrying labourersoverturned and fell into a roadside pit in Maharashtra'sJalgaon district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The accident took place near a temple in Kingaonvillage around 1 am when the papaya-laden truck was on its wayto Yawal tehsil in Jalgaon from Dhule, an official from Yawalpolice station said.

The deceased included two children, aged 3 and 5years, and a 15-year-old girl.

The labourers belonged to Abhoda, Vivra, Kerhalavillages and Raver tehsil in the district, the official said.

After the accident, police and some locals rushed tothe spot and the truck was brought out of the pit with thehelp of a JCB machine, he said.

Fifteen people were killed and five others, includingthe truck driver, received injuries, the official said.

The injured people have been admitted to Jalgaon CivilHospital where two of them are reported to be in a seriouscondition, he said.

Jalgaon's Additional Superintendent of PoliceChandrakant Gavli told PTI that the accident may have takenplace due to a technical fault in the vehicle.

''But, we have asked the regional transport office(RTO) to submit a report. A case has been registered againstthe truck driver under Indian Penal Code Section 304-II(culpable homicide not amounting to murder),'' he said.

The deceased have been identified as Hussain MuslimManiyar (30), Sarfaraz Tadvi (32), Digambar Sapkale (55),Narendra Wagh (25), Dildar Tadvi (20), Ashok Wagh (40),Durgabai Adakmol (20), Ganesh More (5), Sagar Wagh (3), ShardaRamesh More (15), Sangeeta Ashok Wagh (35), Yamunabai Ingle(45), Kamlabai More (45), Sabnoor Tadvi (53) and SandipBhalerao (25), another official said.

