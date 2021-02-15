Left Menu

Kotak Mahindra Bank announces launch of Kotak Remit on mobile

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 14:28 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank announces launch of Kotak Remit on mobile
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday announced the launch of its outward forex remittance service, Kotak Remit, on mobile that will allow users to send money abroad directly from their mobile phones.

The outward forex remittance solution is live on the Kotak Mobile Banking App.

For the first time, Kotak customers can conveniently transfer money internationally to their beneficiaries straight from their mobile, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a release.

The private sector lender said that it is an industry-first move, and customers will not have to furnish any physical documents for transactions up to USD 25,000 or equivalent seamlessly to permissible geographies across the world.

''The mobile has been at the centre of a revolution of sorts and it has changed the way we bank, invest, shop and pay.

''Domestic payments has been one of the core areas of focus. With the launch of Kotak Remit on mobile, we have entered a new phase of digital transformation encompassing international payments, which gives our customers the advantage of banking on mobile for making international fund transfers as well," said Phani Shankar, President & Co-Head – Treasury & Global Markets, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Kotak Remit offers remittances in 15 currencies including the US dollar, Australian Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, Hong Kong Dollar, Saudi Riyal, Canadian Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen.

By entering transfer details and beneficiary details, customers can remit up to USD 25,000 or equivalent per day and up to USD 250,000 or equivalent in a financial year through Kotak Remit.

Customers will receive a notification at every stage of the transaction process, keeping them updated and can also save beneficiary details to facilitate quick repeat remittances.

While outbound remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) for resident individuals has seen a decline this year owing to the pandemic, remittances from India have been consistently growing prior to FY 2020-21 and presents a significant market opportunity, said the bank.

In 2019-20, outbound remittances from India grew by nearly 36 per cent to USD 18.8 billion in 2019-20, from USD 13.8 billion in 2018-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hindustan Unilever expects COVID impacted products to rebound in 2021

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever expects its COVID impacted product categories, such as ice-cream and vending solutions, to rebound strongly in 2021 with increase in mobility.In an investor presentation, the company also said categories such a...

Hungary PM requests renewed special mandate to fight pandemic

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday asked parliament to extend the governments special rights to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that only vaccinations can allow the government to ease lockdown measures introduced last autu...

Repolling ordered at three polling booths in Punjab's Patiala

The Punjab State Election Commission on Monday ordered repolling at three booths of the Municipal Councils of Patran and Samana in Patiala.The repolling will be held on February 16 from 8 am to 4 pm, and counting will take place on February...

Myanmar security forces open fire to disperse protesters in Mandalay - media

Myanmar security forces opened fire on Monday to disperse protesters in the city of Mandalay, the media outlet Frontier Myanmar reported.The number of casualties was not clear, it said. A member of a student union in the city said some peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021