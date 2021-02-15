3 killed, 1 injured in car-truck collision in MP

Three people have been killed and one person injured after their car collided head-on with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred around Monday midnight onNamli-Panched road and the truck overturned after the collision with the car, Namli police station in-charge B LBhabhor said.

The victims were returning from Panched to Namli when their car collided with the truck coming from the opposite side, he said.

Three car occupants, aged 24, 30, and 38 years, died on the spot, while another person was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Neemuch, he said.

The truck driver and helper fled from the spot, the official said, adding that the vehicle has been seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)