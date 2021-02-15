Left Menu

Tata Motors says JLR aims to become net-zero carbon business by 2039

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

India's Tata Motors said https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/8f7539f6-8e46-4cd8-b9c1-8edfad8da020.pdf on Monday its British luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) aims to become a net-zero carbon business by 2039, as carmakers across the world race to manufacture clean-energy vehicles.

Future models of Jaguar will be built exclusively on a pure electric architecture, Tata Motors said in an exchange filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

