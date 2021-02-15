Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar on back foot as market optimism lifts riskier currencies

Many financial markets in Asia remained closed on Monday for Lunar New Year, while U.S. stock markets will be shut for Presidents Day. The dollar index slipped 0.1%, close to last week's low of 90.249 - a level unseen since Jan. 27.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:21 IST
FOREX-Dollar on back foot as market optimism lifts riskier currencies

The safe haven dollar started the week pinned near two-week lows on Monday, as optimism about COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and a planned $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package drove up riskier currencies and stock markets across Europe and Asia. Among the gainers versus the weaker greenback, the British pound broke $1.39 for the first time in nearly three years while commodity currencies strengthened, including the South African rand which hit a fresh one-year high.

The improved risk appetite was also reflected in equities, with European indexes rising after Japanese stocks surged to a more than 30-year high earlier in the day. Many financial markets in Asia remained closed on Monday for Lunar New Year, while U.S. stock markets will be shut for Presidents Day.

The dollar index slipped 0.1%, close to last week's low of 90.249 - a level unseen since Jan. 27. Analysts at MUFG said the dollar could weaken further if market optimism held.

"We believe there is plenty yet to go in the so-called 'reflation trade' with market participants under-estimating the willingness of global policymakers to let the economy run hot and fuel stronger than expected global growth through the remainder of the year," the analysts said in a note. Bitcoin remained volatile, retreating to as low as $45,914.75 a day after reaching a record $49,714.66.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency had rallied 25% last week, boosted by endorsements from Tesla and BNY Mellon . The Chinese yuan reached its strongest level since June 2018 at 6.4010 per dollar in the offshore market.

The euro edged 0.2% higher to $1.21410, extending last week's 0.6% advance. The dollar rose a third of a percent to 105.28 yen , recovering some of the previous week's losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Own a TV or fridge or 2 wheeler in Karnataka? Surrender BPL cards or face action

The Karnataka government on Mondayasked people possessing Below Poverty Line BPL ration cards,despite being ineligible on account of owning either a twowheeeler, TV, fridge or over five acres of land, to surrenderthem before March 31 or fac...

Irwin Sealy to pen imagined memoir of Ashoka The Great

Author Irwin Allan Sealy will come out with an imagined memoir of Ashoka The Great, the emperor who went from masterminding one of the biggest and deadliest wars to becoming one of the most profound advocates of non-violence.ASOCA A Sutra w...

South Africa’s 20 land borders to be open: COGTA Minister

South Africas 20 land borders, which have only been partially operational for the past month, will now be fully open from today, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs COGTA Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has announced.However...

HC refuses to quash FIR against Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh

The Bombay High Court on Mondayrefused to quash an FIR lodged against late actor SushantSingh Rajputs sister Priyanka Singh for allegedly forging andfabricating a medical prescription for her brother.A division bench of Justices S S Shinde ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021