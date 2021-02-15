Left Menu

Taneira the youngest brand from Titan Company Limited, offers close to 3000 unique pieces across sarees lehengas made only from pure natural fabrics from over 65 regions in India, celebrating the diverse textiles and craftsmanship.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:22 IST
Taneira Launches "Parichay: Song of the Forest" Collection

With conscious fashion on the uptake, Taneira presents Parichay: Song of the Forest, an exclusive collection of sarees inspired by the flora and fauna of the forests. The limited collection comprises of 50 exquisitely handcrafted sarees with specially designed blouses. The collection uses natural and sustainable fabrics birthing from the idea of circular fashion. The pieces in the collection are created with the intention of responsible use before they return safely to the biosphere. The collection is a culmination of different crafts from across the country to design each exclusive piece from the collection. Weaving, printing, painting and embroidery are seen throughout the collection pieces in their own unique and significant ways. The beautiful ensembles feature Kashmiri embroidery with Kalamkari work, elegant Banarasis with Farad Print and graceful Chanderis with Bagh prints to name a few. Parichay: Song of the Forest is influenced by the charm, grace, and elegance of mother nature. The collection offers a melange of dark, bright and pastel hues with eye catching and intricate pallas and borders. The opulent timepieces manifest the vast blue skies, flowing rivers, the golden sun, earth, forests and grass fields bringing alive each saree and the craft it features. Motifs like lotuses, wild Bela and juhi flowers, koniyas, fishes, jujube and Ashoka tree and Chrysanthemum florals with lilies, all adorn the collection enhancing each piece from the collection. The specially designed blouses feature natural prints, patchworks and block printing in various fabrics to compliment the sarees. Since the collection is exclusive, it boasts of limited pieces which will travel to a different location every month. The collection is currently present at Taneira South Ex store for limited period of time, followed by Taneira Turner Road store, Mumbai and finally be present at Taneira Indiranagar store, Bangalore. From the luxurious silks to the perfect translucence of tissues, this collection has something for everyone. Starting at a price of INR 26,000, the sarees range up till 90,000 INR. Customers can also explore this graceful collection online at www.taneira.com. About TaneiraDerived from the word 'tan' meaning body and 'Eira', the Sanskrit name for Goddess Saraswati (Patron God of art, music, craft and knowledge) and meaning 'Earth' in Greek, Taneira aims to provide the rooted yet progressive Indian woman with exclusive design, diverse workmanship, authenticity of handcraft, pure and natural fibers: the best of India under one roof. Taneira – the youngest brand from Titan Company Limited, offers close to 3000 unique pieces across sarees & lehengas made only from pure & natural fabrics from over 65 regions in India, celebrating the diverse textiles and craftsmanship. We carefully curate products for exclusive designs to cater to all occasions that a woman would want to adorn herself for – festivals, weddings and special occasions. The brand has created an intimate yet relaxed browsing experience and a full-fledged style studio that houses ready-to-wear blouses, bespoke pieces, customization and tailoring services to complete the perfect ensemble. Launched in 2017, Taneira is now 14 stores strong across Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai and Pune. Taneira is also available online with global delivery at www.taneira.com.

