Wipro, Telef nica Germany / O2 ink Radical IT Transformation Partnership pact

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 18:06 IST
Wipro, Telef nica Germany / O2 ink Radical IT Transformation Partnership pact
Wipro Logo

Wipro Limited on Monday announceda five-year strategic partnership with Telefnica Germany/ O2,a leading provider of mobile telecommunications, broadband andlandline in Germany.

As a part of this contract, Wipro will work withTelefnica Germany / O2and its wider ecosystem to transformits business support systems and associated quality assuranceto enable superior customer experience and growth in the B2Bmarket segment, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in astatement.

''This Radical IT Transformation (RAITT) program bringsWipro and Telefnica Germany / O2together to allow for risk-mitigated self-funded transformation that will benefit bothcompanies'', it said.

''The RAITT program will ensure that Telefnica Germany /O2is well positioned to modernise and launch a range of newofferings, including 5G products and services.

Wipro will also invest in developing a state-of-the-artdigital Business Support platform that will fuel TelefnicaGermanys growth and provide the company with an outcome-based, committed plan'', the statement added.

