Left Menu

ADB to provide Rs 100 cr loan to Medanta to combat COVID-19

The funding complements ADBs sovereign support to India, including a USD 1.5 billion loan approved in April last year for COVID-19 containment and prevention, and social protection for poor and economically vulnerable communities such as women.Global Health Private Ltd has four Medanta multi-super-specialty hospitals in Gurgaon, Lucknow, Indore, and Ranchi, with out-patient services in Patna which started in 2020.It also has three clinics at Delhi Airport, South Delhi, and DLF Cybercity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 18:34 IST
ADB to provide Rs 100 cr loan to Medanta to combat COVID-19

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday said it will provide Rs 100 crore loan to hospital chain Medanta for healthcare services and medical equipment to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project will support the purchase of personal protective equipment, basic hygiene products, and patient care equipment such as ventilators and beds. It will also support staff training programmes on infection prevention and control.

''Private sector healthcare services play a life-saving role during health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic,'' said Aniruddha Patil, Head of Health and Education Investments at ADB’s Private Sector Operations Department. Medanta’s proven expertise and leadership will further improve the resilience of India’s health system, enabling it to respond effectively to the current crisis and future healthcare challenges, Patil said.

Naresh Trehan, Global Health Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta said the partnership with ADB will meet its financing requirement.

Global Health Pvt Ltd operates and manages hospitals across India under the Medanta brand with a total operational capacity of about 2,000 beds.

''The financing will help us focus on increasing healthcare capacity to satisfy the strong Indian demand for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related treatment,'' Trehan said.

The debt financing by ADB is part of a USD 20 billion assistance package announced by the multi-lateral funding agency in April 2020 to help its developing members manage the pandemic. The funding complements ADB’s sovereign support to India, including a USD 1.5 billion loan approved in April last year for COVID-19 containment and prevention, and social protection for poor and economically vulnerable communities such as women.

Global Health Private Ltd has four Medanta multi-super-specialty hospitals in Gurgaon, Lucknow, Indore, and Ranchi, with out-patient services in Patna which started in 2020.

It also has three clinics at Delhi Airport, South Delhi, and DLF Cybercity. Its flagship hospital Medanta - The Medicity Gurugram, has over 1,300 beds, including 246 critical care beds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to set up digital intelligence unit to tackle pesky calls, financial frauds

The telecom ministry will set up an intelligence unit and a consumer protection system as part of continuing efforts to tackle the menace of pesky calls as well as to take strict action against financial frauds perpetrated using telecom res...

South Africa's Zuma could be jailed after no-show at corruption inquiry

A South African inquiry into corruption during Jacob Zumas time as president will ask the constitutional court to impose a jail term on the former leader after he defied an order to appear before the inquiry on Monday. Deputy Chief Justice ...

South African corruption inquiry wants Zuma jailed for no-show

A South African inquiry into corruption during former president Jacob Zumas time in office will ask the constitutional court to impose a jail term on Zuma, after he defied the courts order to appear before the inquiry on Monday.Deputy Chief...

France's BNP to stop financing firms farming deforested land in the Amazon

Frances largest bank BNP Paribas pledged on Monday to stop financing firms producing or buying either beef or soybeans cultivated on land in the Amazon cleared or converted after 2008.The lender also said it would encourage clients not to b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021