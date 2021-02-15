Spain to approve aid package for companies in March, minister says

Spain to approve aid package for companies in March, minister saysReuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:19 IST
Spain plans to approve a new aid package to help companies hit by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic by the end of March, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told reporters in Brussels on Monday.
The package will take the form of direct aid to viable companies that are struggling financially due to the pandemic, Calvino said.
