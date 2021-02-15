Germany's Scholz lauds Draghi-led government as "very good sign"

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Monday lauded Italy's new Prime Minister Mario Draghi as a "true European" with expertise in fiscal policy, adding he was confident Rome would quickly present a reform package to unleash European recovery funds. "In Italy, again, a pro-European government has been formed. That's a very, very good sign," Scholz told reporters ahead of a virtual meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

"Mario Draghi stands for a very smart policy, he is very experienced in fiscal policy. He is well connected internationally and he is a true European," Scholz added. Draghi, a former head of the European Central Bank, was sworn in as prime minister on Saturday to lead a unity government that has to steer Italy out of the coronavirus crisis and an economic slump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)