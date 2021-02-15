Left Menu

Germany's Scholz lauds Draghi-led government as "very good sign"

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Monday lauded Italy's new Prime Minister Mario Draghi as a "true European" with expertise in fiscal policy, adding he was confident Rome would quickly present a reform package to unleash European recovery funds.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:44 IST
Germany's Scholz lauds Draghi-led government as "very good sign"
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Monday lauded Italy's new Prime Minister Mario Draghi as a "true European" with expertise in fiscal policy, adding he was confident Rome would quickly present a reform package to unleash European recovery funds. "In Italy, again, a pro-European government has been formed. That's a very, very good sign," Scholz told reporters ahead of a virtual meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

"Mario Draghi stands for a very smart policy, he is very experienced in fiscal policy. He is well connected internationally and he is a true European," Scholz added. Draghi, a former head of the European Central Bank, was sworn in as prime minister on Saturday to lead a unity government that has to steer Italy out of the coronavirus crisis and an economic slump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia to review effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccines against new variants - TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered a review to be produced by March 15 of Russias COVID-19 vaccines, assessing their ability to protect people from new variants of the coronavirus, the TASS news agency cited the Kremlin as s...

Nine injured as under-construction building collapses in Telangana's Mahabubabad

Nine workers got injured on Monday at Salar Tanda in Mahaboobabad district in the state where construction work was going on at the Collectors office. While four workers met with major injuries, five workers met with minor injuries. They ha...

Adityanath dispensation's days are numbered: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of failing to increase sugarcane prices in the past four years and asserted that such a dispensations days are numbered.In one hand farmers are suffer...

Policy on scientific social responsibility likely in next two months: DST secy

The government is likely to come up with a policy on scientific social responsibility in the next two months, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Ashutosh Sharma said on Monday.Scientific social responsibility is an ethical oblig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021