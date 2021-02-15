Parsvnath Developers Q3 loss widens to Rs 126 crore

Realty firm Parsvnath Developers has reported widening of consolidated net loss at Rs 126.32 crore for December quarter 2020-21 on higher expenses.

Its net loss stood at Rs 108.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 73.42 crore from Rs 53.4 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

