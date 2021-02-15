Left Menu

Parsvnath Developers Q3 loss widens to Rs 126 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:24 IST
Realty firm Parsvnath Developers has reported widening of consolidated net loss at Rs 126.32 crore for December quarter 2020-21 on higher expenses.

Its net loss stood at Rs 108.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 73.42 crore from Rs 53.4 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

