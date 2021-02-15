Left Menu

Three women among six dead as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Doda

PTI | Bhaderwah/Jammu | Updated: 15-02-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 21:22 IST
Six people including three women were killed on Monday when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police official said.

Doda Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mumtaz Ahmed said the accident occurred around 7.10 pm near Raggi Nallah, 20 km from Doda town.

''The private vehicle, bearing a temporary registration number valid till March 4, was on way from Doda to Batote when its driver lost control and fell into the deep gorge,'' the SSP told PTI.

The police official said the rescue operation is still on.

He said rescuers comprising police and local volunteers immediately swung into action and pulled out six bodies from the vehicle.

Officials identified five of the deceased as Rakesh Kumar, his wife Mamta Devi and daughter Samrita Devi, Babli Devi (all residents of Ganika village) and Chander Rekha of Nagri village.

The identity of the sixth victim, a toddler, is awaited, the officials said.

