Kerala FinancialCorporation, a leading state-owned financial institution, onMonday announced that it would introduce its own debit card.

Announcing the decision, Chairman and ManagingDirector of KFC, Tomin J Thachenkary, said that five-yearRupay Platinum cards will be co-branded with public sectorbanks.

In a statement, he said the KFC, which is atrendsetter and pathbreaker in the field of long term finance,is issuing the cards in line with the guidelines issued by theReserve Bank of India.

The senior IPS officer said the KFC debit cards canbe used at ATMs and POS machines.It can also be used foronline transactions, he said.

It can also be used for high transactions afterlinking to KFC's mobile app.

KFC, established in the 195Os, is playing a majorrole in the development and industrialisation of Kerala.

It has 16 branch offices with its headquarters atThiruvananthapuram.

