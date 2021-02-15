Maha mishap: Agri-transport trucks can ferry only 3 persons

Against the backdrop of apapaya-laden truck overturning in Jalgaon in the early hoursof Monday, killing 15 people, Maharashtra TransportCommissioner Avinash Dhakane said such trucks ferryingagricultural produce are allowed to seat only three persons.

Dhakane added that the ill-fated truck, which wasregistered in 2010 and and whose fitness certificate was validtill November 11 this year, was carrying 16 persons.

Speaking to reporters, he said the validity of thelicence of the truck's driver is yet to be verified as he fledfrom the spot after the accident.

Further comment on the accident can be made only afterthe local Regional Transport Office submits a report to him,the TC said.

''Strict action will be taken against the driver andowner of the vehicle under the MV Act,'' Dhakane said.

The accident took place near a temple in Kingaonvillage around 1 am when truck was on its way to Yawal tehsilin Jalgaon from Dhule, police said earlier in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)