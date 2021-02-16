Bus falls into canal in MP; 18 bodies found, 20 people missing

At least 18 people,including seven women, died while 20 others remained missingafter a bus fell off a bridge into a canal near Patna villagein Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Tuesday morning, policesaid.

Eighteen bodies have been fished out of the Bansagarcanal until now, said Umesh Joga, Inspector General (Rewazone).

''At least 20 other passengers are feared missing, anda search and rescue operation is underway,'' he told reporters.

Joga said at least seven persons swam to safety afterthe bus landed into the canal near Patna village, around 80kms away from the Sidhi district headquarter, around 8:30 AM.

Sources said at least 50 passengers were travelling inthe ill-fated bus at the time of the accident.

