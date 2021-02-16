Phenomenal Response for Star Air's Forthcoming Non-stop Flight Services between Belagavi-Jodhpur; Inaugural flight sold out

BELAGAVI, India, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Air, an aviation arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, is excited about its Jodhpur-Belagavi flight services, scheduled to start its operations today, 16th Feb 2021. The new Jodhpur-Belagavi flight has received a hearty welcome from the general public and inquiries are pouring in since Star Air launched the sales platform for the Jodhpur-Belagavi route.

As per the company officials, the inaugural Belagavi-Jodhpur flight witnessed an overwhelming response with a staggering 100% passenger load, and the overall passenger load for other operating days is also impressive. For Star Air, the interest of its flyers is of paramount importance.

The lack of convenient options had forced people to cover a distance of 1440 km requiring about 25 hours. The launch of non-stop flight services between Jodhpur and Belagavi is a noteworthy step in regional connectivity as no other airline offers the same currently.

Mr.Sanjay D. Ghodawat, Chairman, Sanjay Ghodawat Group , said, ''We are happy to connect more and more tier II and tier III cities under RCS-UDAN. It truly reflects our ethos of connecting real India. The overwhelming response we received for Ajmer (Kishangarh) route has encouraged us to connect more cities from Rajasthan. Jodhpur is a step in that direction''Star Air's non-stop flight between Jodhpur and Belagavi is the most affordable as it operates under the popular UDAN scheme and is the fastest as the commute time is only around two hours.

To start off, the flight services will be available thrice a week, which may further increase depending upon passenger requirement and response. Commenting on the new route, Shrenik Ghodawat, Director, Star Air, said, ''Really happy with the response for the inaugural flight. The new route will certainly augment the regional connectivity and also catapult trade and tourism.'' Belagavi also happens to be an operational hub for Star Air and the airline has connected it to various Indian cities. Currently, it is offering its flight services from Belagavi to seven Indian cities that include Bengaluru, Mumbai, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, and Ajmer (Kishangarh). Jodhpur is the 8th Indian city connected to Belagavi.

Currently, Star Air offers scheduled flight services to 12 destinations including Ajmer (Kishangarh), Ahmedabad, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, and Tirupati. In addition, it also offers charter flight services (both domestic & international) and cargo services.

About Sanjay Ghodawat Group Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has its presence in various high-value business verticals ranging from salt to software. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Foods, Mining, O&M, Reality, Retail, Software and Textiles are some of its key business domains. The group was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. With a strong base of millions of customers across India and an employee strength of over 10,000, SGG is moving ahead with great vigor and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services. About Star AirStar Air is a scheduled commercial airline with an aim to connect real India. It is promoted by Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., which is the Aviation arm of strategically diversified Sanjay Ghodawat Group. Over the past five years we have made a best-in-class helicopter operator in India with impeccable dedication to safety. Star Air is the latest offering of the group. An upcoming Airline with a firm proposal to connect the unconnected. The target routes are where passengers are currently suffering a lot of transit layover delays. The airline will provide a very reliable, safe and comfortable travel experience with direct connections. Truly the group's 'Star in the Air'.

