Left Menu

Asian shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes

Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, lifted by the economic recovery, vaccine rollouts and signs that new coronavirus cases may be abating.US markets were closed Monday for Washingtons Birthday, a national holiday. In energy trading, US benchmark crude oil added 75 cents to USD 60.22 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 16-02-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 14:05 IST
Asian shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, lifted by the economic recovery, vaccine rollouts and signs that new coronavirus cases may be abating.

US markets were closed Monday for Washington's Birthday, a national holiday. Shanghai was still closed for the Lunar New Year. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.3 per cent to finish at 30,467.75, after closing the day before above 30,000 for the first time since August 1990. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng added 1.9 per cent to 30,746.66. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.5 per cent to 3,161.78, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.7 per cent to 6,917.30. Despite data that show regional economies have been hit hard by the pandemic, investors are still sending indexes ever higher. Analysts think Asian shares will continue to rally, cheered by the recent gains on the US and European markets. Hopes for a recovery are being driven partly by the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, said Prakash Sakpal, senior economist Asia at ING. "Gains will still likely be capped as investors remain wary of newer strains of the variant, which may be more resilient to existing vaccines,'' he added. A vaccine rollout is starting in Japan this week, a nation that's lagged behind the U.S. and Europe with the inoculations. It begins with about 20,000 medical workers, followed by 3.7 million more medical workers. The government goal is to have shots available for elderly people in April, and for everyone by June. Government data earlier this week showed the Japanese economy had rebounded from the growth drop experienced earlier over COVID-19, but contracted for 2020 overall. It's unclear whether the world's third largest economy can stay on the growth track, as worries continue about an ongoing wave of infections. Uncertainty about whether the Tokyo Olympics can go on in July, postponed from last year, with no foreign spectators or perhaps no spectators at all, is adding to the gloom. Still, optimism remains over stimulus measures, including trillions of dollars more aid from the US government. Some companies have released surprisingly strong earnings reports, adding to investor enthusiasm. "Global equity markets remain on the climb into this week with the multitude of positive factors, including US fiscal stimulus hopes, positive earnings and the vaccine rollout supporting sentiment," said Jingyi Pan, senior market strategist at IG in Singapore. US benchmarks ended last week at record highs. In energy trading, US benchmark crude oil added 75 cents to USD 60.22 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained USD 1.23 to USD 59.47 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 26 cents to USD 63.56 per barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched up to 105.51 Japanese yen from 105.39 yen. The euro strengthened to USD 1.2138 from USD 1.2131.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi expresses grief over bus accident in Sidhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief at the horrific bus accident in Madhya Pradeshs Sidhi district and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives. At least 18 people, includ...

Spain: Convicted rapper in prominent 'gag law' case arrested

A 24-hour standoff between police and a rapper barricaded with dozens of his supporters in a university ended Tuesday with anti-riot officers arresting the artist.Pablo Hasl was escorted by riot police out of Lleida Universitys rectorate bu...

Farm reforms will benefit small, marginal farmers: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the new farm reforms will benefit small and marginal farmers, and that farmers themselves have been exposing those spreading false information against agri laws.While laying the foundati...

South Africa plans to share AstraZeneca shots via African Union

South Africa plans to share the 1 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses it received from the Serum Institute of India with other African countries via the African Union AU, a senior health official said on Tuesday.The country paused th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021