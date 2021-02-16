AOP welcomes appointment of Yolisa Nyoka as new Director of Programming

Africa Oil & Power (AOP) – the continent's leading energy investment platform–is excited to announce the appointment of Yolisa Nyoka as its new Director of Programming, effective February 1. Nyoka has been recently nominated for the 2021 African Women Industrialization Award in recognition of her contributions to the events industry. The 2021 African Women Industrialization Conference – to be held in Lagos on March 8 in celebration of International Women's Day – serves to recognize women who have demonstrated achievement within their respective field and blazed the trail for the next generation of young women to run successful businesses in Nigeria and Africa at large.

With a six-year track record producing a diverse set of events across Africa, Nyoka holds a dynamic background in executing high-profile, industry-specific conferences across power, energy, water, insurance, telecommunications and big data analytics.

"We are delighted to bring Yolisa on board and to see her achievements in the events and programming industry-recognized," says Renée Montez-Avinir, Managing Director at AOP. "As a signatory to the Equal by 30 initiative – which aims to advance the participation of women in the clean energy transition – AOP is committed to driving female participation in the sector and continues to lead by example by proudly appointing women to senior management positions."

Prior to her appointment, Nyoka served as Conference Producer for London-based Clarion Events – with a focus on sub-Saharan African power, water and energy markets – as well as for Trade Conferences International, South Africa's leading financial conferences and event organizer.

"I have had some impactful moments in my career, which has included, to name a few, partnering up with the ASTEVEN training academy, the most formidable institution developing skills towards renewable energy in Nigeria. This partnership led to launching a solar training workshop that provided an opportunity for students to receive a training scholarship at the institution" says Nyoka.

"My proudest accomplishment in particular was driving and building a network of women in energy in Kenya and Nigeria. This work has given me the opportunity to meet some remarkable trailblazers in the industry and I have had the honour of being mentored and thereafter being nominated for this award. I am truly humbled by this recognition and have to thank the incredible women and men I have had the privilege to work with who have made a tremendous impact in my career thus far."

Nyoka is set to produce a robust calendar of events in 2021, as AOP expands its portfolio of live and virtual events, products and partnerships across the continent and into new international markets.

