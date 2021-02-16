Left Menu

Croatia's drugs wholesalers ask government to settle bills

Settling the drugs wholesalers' demands would increase pressure on state coffers in a year when Croatia hopes to keep public finances on track for adopting the euro currency in 2023. The overall debts of the health system for delivered medicines will this month reach a record high of 5.7 billion kuna ($915.94 million), the wholesalers said.

Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:07 IST
Croatia's drugs wholesalers ask government to settle bills

Croatia's drugs wholesalers urged the government on Tuesday to quickly pay them what they are owed by state-owned hospitals and pharmacies. Settling the drugs wholesalers' demands would increase pressure on state coffers in a year when Croatia hopes to keep public finances on track for adopting the euro currency in 2023.

The overall debts of the health system for delivered medicines will this month reach a record high of 5.7 billion kuna ($915.94 million), the wholesalers said. "We cannot credit the state any more and we demand urgent payment of 2.0 billion kuna for the debts of the hospitals and 700 million kuna for the debts of the pharmacies," Diana Percac, who represents a group of wholesalers, told a news conference.

To adopt the euro at the beginning of 2023, Croatia will have to keep the budget deficit below 3.0% of gross domestic product (GDP) this year and next. The budget is also under pressure because of the economic costs of the COVID-19 pandemic, and because of reconstruction costs for the capital Zagreb and central parts of Croatia after two earthquakes last year.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has said Finance Minister Zdravko Maric will have talks with the drugs wholesalers, but has not announced a date. ($1 = 6.2231 kuna)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's fight against COVID-19 is inspiring the world: PM Modi

Indias fight against COVID-19 isinspiring the world, though at the beginning of the pandemicother countries were worried about the countrys situation,Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.He said India is playing a central role in gl...

Roshan Energy signs MOU with US firm for Lithium battery production

New Delhi India, February 16 ANIIndia PR Distribution Roshan Energy Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Roshan, is pleased to announce that it is entering into a partnership with Barrel Energy Inc. BarrelOTC BRLL - the USA, to promote green energy solut...

Should embrace how good Rishabh is rather than seeing negatives: Ashwin

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday said that the country should embrace how good Rishabh Pant actually is rather than seeing negatives in his game. Ashwins remarks came as India achieved an emphatic 317-run win against England in th...

Spanish prosecutors probe hate speech against Muslims, Jews

Prosecutors in Spain have launched two separate investigations involving a far-right party and extremist neo-Nazi sympathisers for possible hate crimes against Muslims and Jews, respectively.The Barcelona province prosecutors office said Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021