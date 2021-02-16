Left Menu

Brookfield India REIT shares close over 2 pc down in debut trade

Shares of Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust on Tuesday closed the day over 2 per cent lower in its debut trade against its issue price of Rs 275.On the BSE, the stock listed flat at Rs 275.05.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:12 IST
Brookfield India REIT shares close over 2 pc down in debut trade
Tata Motors closed 17 pc higher on Tuesday at Rs 326.95 per share Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust on Tuesday closed the day over 2 per cent lower in its debut trade against its issue price of Rs 275.

On the BSE, the stock listed flat at Rs 275.05. During the day it jumped 1.83 per cent to Rs 280.05. Later it closed at Rs 269.96, registering a decline of 1.8 3 per cent.

On the NSE, it listed with a premium of 2.43 per cent at Rs 281.70 from the issue price. It later closed at Rs 269.20, lower by 2.10 per cent.

In traded volume terms, 12.70 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 82.81 lakh units at the NSE during the day.

The initial public offer of Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) was subscribed 8 times earlier this month.

The Rs 3,800-crore initial public offer of Brookfield India REIT had a price band of Rs 274-275 apiece.

Brookfield REIT has become the third listed trust in India.

The first one Embassy Office Parks REIT, backed by Blackstone and Embassy group, got listed in April 2019 after raising Rs 4,750 crore.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owned by K Raheja and Blackstone, was listed in August last year and had raised Rs 4,500 crore.

REIT is aimed at attracting investment in the real estate sector by monetising rent-yielding assets. It helps unlock the massive value of real estate assets and enable retail participation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's fight against COVID-19 is inspiring the world: PM Modi

Indias fight against COVID-19 isinspiring the world, though at the beginning of the pandemicother countries were worried about the countrys situation,Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.He said India is playing a central role in gl...

Roshan Energy signs MOU with US firm for Lithium battery production

New Delhi India, February 16 ANIIndia PR Distribution Roshan Energy Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Roshan, is pleased to announce that it is entering into a partnership with Barrel Energy Inc. BarrelOTC BRLL - the USA, to promote green energy solut...

Should embrace how good Rishabh is rather than seeing negatives: Ashwin

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday said that the country should embrace how good Rishabh Pant actually is rather than seeing negatives in his game. Ashwins remarks came as India achieved an emphatic 317-run win against England in th...

Spanish prosecutors probe hate speech against Muslims, Jews

Prosecutors in Spain have launched two separate investigations involving a far-right party and extremist neo-Nazi sympathisers for possible hate crimes against Muslims and Jews, respectively.The Barcelona province prosecutors office said Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021