Pocket HRMS continues its award-winning streak at World HRD Congress 2021

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a great and thrilling start to 2021, India's leading cloud-based SaaS HR management software, Pocket HRMS, has been adjudged as the 'Best HRMS Software' in one of the first physical mega HR event of 2021, World HRD Congress (WHRDC) award ceremony held on 16 February, 2021 at Hotel Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

The award was presented in the 29th edition of WHRDC which saw huge participation from Global HR dignitaries, HR leaders and Visionaries from over 50 countries. The award was co-received by the Managing Director of Pocket HRMS, Mr. Kumar Siddhartha and Mr. Jitendra Somani.

''We feel extremely happy & proud to achieve this feat. Our vision is to continuously improve the HR software experience by utilizing upcoming technologies in cloud, mobile, and analytics. Our aspiration to always be the best has always motivated us to build a better platform for HR professionals and enable digitalization of an organization's workforce,'' said Mr. Kumar Siddhartha (MD, Pocket HRMS). ''To this end, a complete 'any device, anywhere' digital onboarding experience for virtual hiring, effortless IT and TDS calculation, robust appraisal mechanisms, comprehensive training management, and detailed workflows are just some of the reasons why we believe Pocket HRMS to be the ideal choice for smHRt HR teams,'' he added.

Earlier, Pocket HRMS had also been felicitated as the 'Best HR software' in the 15th edition of Asia Pacific HRM Congress. Today, Pocket HRMS is paving the way for innovation in the HR domain with its employee-centric approach to a growing digitally mature workforce.

''Recent times have provided organizations with an opportunity to adapt digital technology in their day-to-day operations, use it as a strategic tool for growth, and move beyond the traditional Payroll Software. Our latest offering digitalizes remote attendance using GPS based Geo-fencing, Geo-mapping, and Selfie based attendance with Facial Recognition. It has enabled our customers to seamlessly maintain HR operations while working remotely or on office premises,'' said Mr. Jitendra Somani. ''We will continue to invest in bringing the latest and best global technologies and solutions to Pocket HRMS Customers to enable them to have complete freedom of choice of locations or devices as people return to offices,'' he concluded.

Pocket HRMS will keep playing a pivotal role in providing cutting-edge HR technology to HR teams, Management, and Employees alike. Some of their latest solutions include AI based attendance management system, smHRty the AI chatbot, a dedicated mobile HRMS app, ESS portal platform, HR on wearable devices, HR Analytics Dashboards, Automated Reporting Engines and much more. Pocket HRMS will continue to enable HR teams with the powerful technological trends and aims to harness hyper-automation and anywhere operations in its latest software update.

About Pocket HRMSEstablished almost two decades ago, Pocket HRMS is a leading HRMS software in India. Its core values are ensuring the best in customer service, cost effectiveness, and powerful module offerings. The latest update has incorporated an improved AI-based attendance system and an AI chatbot- smHRty, that can interact with employees to apply leaves, answer queries, and more. Additionally, Pocket HRMS offers HRs a unique global look at their database with smHRt searcHR which is one of the first implementation of its kind in the HR domain.

