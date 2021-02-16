Left Menu

Nureca IPO subscribed 14.77 times on second day of subscription

The initial public offer of Nureca Limited, which is into the business of home healthcare and wellness products, was subscribed 14.77 times on the second day of subscription on Tuesday. The Rs 100 crore-public issue received bids for 2,07,03,200 shares against 14,01,595 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:31 IST
Nureca IPO subscribed 14.77 times on second day of subscription

The initial public offer of Nureca Limited, which is into the business of home healthcare and wellness products, was subscribed 14.77 times on the second day of subscription on Tuesday. The Rs 100 crore-public issue received bids for 2,07,03,200 shares against 14,01,595 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE. The category meant for non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.48 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 80.32 times. Price range for the offer is at Rs 396-400 per share. Last week, Nureca raised Rs 44.55 crore from two anchor investors. ITI Capital Limited is the manager to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico to raise concerns at U.N. over unequal vaccine access

Mexico will this week raise concerns at the United Nations Security Council about unequal access to COVID-19 vaccines globally, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.Ebrard said the government would set out concerns of Mexico and ...

India's fight against COVID-19 is inspiring the world: PM Modi

Indias fight against COVID-19 isinspiring the world, though at the beginning of the pandemicother countries were worried about the countrys situation,Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.He said India is playing a central role in gl...

Roshan Energy signs MOU with US firm for Lithium battery production

New Delhi India, February 16 ANIIndia PR Distribution Roshan Energy Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Roshan, is pleased to announce that it is entering into a partnership with Barrel Energy Inc. BarrelOTC BRLL - the USA, to promote green energy solut...

Should embrace how good Rishabh is rather than seeing negatives: Ashwin

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday said that the country should embrace how good Rishabh Pant actually is rather than seeing negatives in his game. Ashwins remarks came as India achieved an emphatic 317-run win against England in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021