ICICI Bank to buy over 9 pc stake in fintech startup Thillais Analytical Solutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with fintech startup Thillais Analytical Solutions Pvt Ltd to buy 9.65 per cent stake in the company.

Thillais Analytical Solutions operates a neo-banking platform Vanghee, which facilitates connected banking solutions for corporates and MSMEs, and helps banks deepen their customer relationships.

The deal agreed for a cash consideration of Rs 1.1 crore (Rs 11 million) is expected to be closed by the end of March 2021, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Post the investment, ICICI Bank will hold 9.65 per cent shareholding, on a fully diluted basis, in Thillais Analytical Solutions through an acquisition of 10 equity shares and 100 CCPS (Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

