Left Menu

Big data firm Palantir signals slower annual revenue growth, shares fall

And those of you who prefer a more short-term focus that you choose companies that are more appropriate for you," Chief Executive Alex Karp said on a conference call with analysts. Palantir's net loss narrowed to $148.3 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $159.3 million, a year earlier.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:49 IST
Big data firm Palantir signals slower annual revenue growth, shares fall

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel-backed data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc on Tuesday signaled revenue growth would slow this year, casting a shadow on its better-than-expected quarterly results and sending its shares down 9%. The company forecast a revenue growth of 30% in 2021, slower than the 47% rise in 2020 when it added large government contracts, including those from the U.S. Army and Air Force.

Known for its work with the Central Intelligence Agency and other government agencies, Palantir has also been partnering with big private sector names including Rio Tinto and IBM for data analytics. It signed 21 contracts each worth $5 million or more during the fourth quarter and said it expects sales in the first quarter to grow by about 45% from a year earlier.

Revenue from government contracts jumped 85% to $190 million, while that in the commercial segment grew 4%. Shares of the Denver-based company were down at $28.60 after having surged more than 200% since its public listing.

Although the stock has been a point of discussion on WallStreetBets, a forum on Reddit popular among retail investors, some analysts have said the company's guidance does not match up to the meteoric rise in its stock. "We hope those of you on this call who are current investors stay with us. And those of you who prefer a more short-term focus that you choose companies that are more appropriate for you," Chief Executive Alex Karp said on a conference call with analysts.

Palantir's net loss narrowed to $148.3 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $159.3 million, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, it earned 6 cents per share, while analysts were expecting 2 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Its revenue jumped to $322.1 million, above market expectations of $300.7 million.

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish police storm university, arrest rapper convicted in free speech case

Dozens of Spanish police stormed a university on Tuesday and arrested a rapper who had barricaded himself inside after being given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs. Pablo Hasel missed a d...

Congress-Left want to make some 'space' for parties interested in this alliance, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

By Joymala Bagchi The final decision on seat sharing between the Congress and Left Front for the West Bengal assembly election is yet to be taken as both the parties want to give space to other parties interested in this alliance, said Adhi...

Child with killer disease gets new lease of life after USD 2.1 mn treatment at Bengaluru hospital

Fourteen-month old Fatima faceda bleak future afflicted with a killer muscular disorder, buta Rs 16 crore revolutionary gene therapy she underwent at acity hospital after winning a lottery has given her a newlease of life.Fatima, daughter o...

Philippines' Duterte signs law to help banks tackle bad loans

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday signed a law that would help the countrys banks offload soured loans through asset management companies to help speed up the process of cleaning up of their books. The new law would help banks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021