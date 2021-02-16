Pee Safe sets up first offline store in Ahmedabad, eyes 15 stores in 12 months

Left Menu

Hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe on Tuesday said it has set up an offline store in Ahmedabad and aims to open around 15 more stores in the next 12 months. Pee Safes offline foray comes in light of the increased demand for hygiene and sanitation products amidst heightened awareness due to the pandemic, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:41 IST
Hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe on Tuesday said it has set up an offline store in Ahmedabad and aims to open around 15 more stores in the next 12 months. These stores will be located mostly in tier III and IV cities, a statement said. Pee Safe's offline foray comes in light of the increased demand for hygiene and sanitation products amidst heightened awareness due to the pandemic, it added. ''We have been working towards access to better hygiene and sanitation for Indians ever since our first product was launched...the demand only increased during the pandemic and despite initial challenges such as that of manpower, we ensured we kept the cycle going,'' said Vikas Bagaria, founder of Pee Safe and Raho Safe. Pee Safe's products are currently available in modern trade, general stores, organized stores across over 40 cities as well as online platforms. In March 2020, Pee Safe had launched another brand, Raho Safe to provide affordable hygiene and wellness products such as sanitary pads, disinfectants and hand sanitisers to consumers. Raho Safe recently brought on board actor Jacqueline Fernandez as its brand ambassador. Bhutanese actor and influencer Tandin Bidha is Raho Safe's brand ambassador in Bhutan.

