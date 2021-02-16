Left Menu

IMF, Pak reach agreement to release around USD 500 million

Pending approval of the Executive Board, the reviews completion would release around USD 500 million, the IMF said.It also said that Pakistan authorities were committed to ambitious policy actions and structural reforms to strengthen economic resilience, advance sustainable growth, and achieve the EFFs medium-term objectives.The fiscal support programme is key for Pakistan to win the international confidence in its economy which is struggling to come out of the impact of the pandemic.Despite a hiatus in the bailout package, the IMF provided Pakistan USD 1.4 billion in emergency financing to support it mitigating the economic impact of COVID-19.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 22:32 IST
IMF, Pak reach agreement to release around USD 500 million
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash-strapped Pakistan on Tuesday reached an agreement over reforms paving the way for imbursement of USD 500 million as part of revival of a stalled bailout programme, the finance ministry said.

The IMF had agreed in 2019 to provide Pakistan USD 6 billion under a 39-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement but it was disrupted due to COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh announced on social media that the agreement was reached at a stall-level meeting between the two sides.

''I would like to share that the Government of Pakistan has reached a staff level agreement with the IMF. Overcoming the challenges created by the pandemic has required concerted effort,'' he tweeted.

The Advisor termed it as a ''good development for Pakistan'', while thanking Prime Minister Imran Khan and the IMF staff for their support.

An IMF team led by Ernesto Ramirez Rigo concluded virtual discussions with the Pakistani authorities and reached a staff-level agreement on the second to fifth reviews of the authorities' reform programme, according to a statement by the Fund.

It said that the agreement strikes an appropriate balance between supporting the economy, ensuring debt sustainability and advancing structural reform. ''Pending approval of the Executive Board, the reviews' completion would release around USD 500 million,'' the IMF said.

It also said that Pakistan authorities were committed to ambitious policy actions and structural reforms to strengthen economic resilience, advance sustainable growth, and achieve the EFF's medium-term objectives.

The fiscal support programme is key for Pakistan to win the international confidence in its economy which is struggling to come out of the impact of the pandemic.

Despite a hiatus in the bailout package, the IMF provided Pakistan USD 1.4 billion in emergency financing to support it mitigating the economic impact of COVID-19. For the first time in 68 years, Pakistan's economy contracted in the outgoing fiscal year with a negative 0.38 per cent due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the already weak financial situation before the deadly infection hit the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish opposition presses government for answers over Iraq killings

Turkish opposition parties pressed President Tayyip Erdogans government on Tuesday for answers over what they called a failed cross-border mission to rescue 13 captive Turks who were killed by PKK militants in northern Iraq.In a fierce parl...

Spain betting on vaccine passports to revive summer tourism

Spain hopes the introduction of vaccination passports combined with pre-travel COVID-19 testing will allow British tourists to return to Spanish destinations this summer, a tourism ministry source told Reuters on Tuesday. We support the vac...

Lawyers give EU agency notice over Greece migrant pushbacks

Human rights lawyers have called on Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, to immediately stop its activities in the Aegean Sea and formally accused the agency of violating the rights of migrants to seek asylum, as well as oth...

U'khand CM orders probe into issuance of fake golden cards under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday asked the Dehradun district magistrate to look into complaints of issuance of fake golden cards to some people under the Ayushman Bharat scheme at a special camp held at the Doiwal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021