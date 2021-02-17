Left Menu

Rajesh Exports bags order worth Rs 1,352 cr

The said order is to be completed by March 31, 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing.Rajesh Exports said this is the first major order accepted by the company after the outbreak of pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 10:38 IST
Rajesh Exports bags order worth Rs 1,352 cr

Gold refiner Rajesh Exports on Wednesday said the company has secured an order worth Rs 1,352 crore.

''Rajesh Exports has bagged a first major prestigious order post-COVID worth Rs 1,352 crore of designer range of gold jewellery from Germany. The said order is to be completed by March 31, 2021,'' the company said in a regulatory filing.

Rajesh Exports said this is the first major order accepted by the company after the outbreak of pandemic. Till recently international passenger flights were not operating normally leading to a constraint in shipping the goods due to which it was not viable to accept orders, as per Rajesh Exports. ''Now, since the international flights have achieved near normalcy, the company has started accepting orders and the company is confident that it will be able to reach its pre-COVID revenues and profitability in the coming quarters and would also be in a position to post impressive growth owing to the remaining pent up demand of the last three quarters,'' Rajesh Exports said.

Shares of Rajesh Exports were trading 0.90 per cent higher at Rs 483.95 apiece on BSE.

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Recovery rally drives Dow to new peak

The Dow hit an all-time high on Tuesday, while the SP 500 and the Nasdaq retreated slightly from record levels, as investors bet on more fiscal aid to lift the worlds biggest economy from a coronavirus-driven slump.Sectors poised to benefit...

Science News Roundup: Want to be an astronaut? Europe is recruiting for the first time in 11 years; NASA rover faces 'seven minutes of terror' before landing on Mars and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Want to be an astronaut Europe is recruiting for the first time in 11 yearsEurope is to recruit new astronauts for the first time in 11 years as leading space-faring nations set their si...

UN gets airlines to deliver COVID-19 vaccines as a priority

The United Nations childrens agency launched an initiative Tuesday to get airlines to give priority to delivering coronavirus vaccines, medicine and other critical supplies to respond to the global pandemic.UNICEF said more than 15 airlines...

Tennis-Brady goes from hard quarantine to Australian Open semis

Jennifer Brady battled through her frustrations to overhaul friend and United States team mate Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-2 6-1 and reach her maiden Australian Open semi-final on Wednesday. Brady was a picture of anguish early in the clash on a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021