Rajesh Exports bags order worth Rs 1,352 cr

Gold refiner Rajesh Exports on Wednesday said the company has secured an order worth Rs 1,352 crore.

''Rajesh Exports has bagged a first major prestigious order post-COVID worth Rs 1,352 crore of designer range of gold jewellery from Germany. The said order is to be completed by March 31, 2021,'' the company said in a regulatory filing.

Rajesh Exports said this is the first major order accepted by the company after the outbreak of pandemic. Till recently international passenger flights were not operating normally leading to a constraint in shipping the goods due to which it was not viable to accept orders, as per Rajesh Exports. ''Now, since the international flights have achieved near normalcy, the company has started accepting orders and the company is confident that it will be able to reach its pre-COVID revenues and profitability in the coming quarters and would also be in a position to post impressive growth owing to the remaining pent up demand of the last three quarters,'' Rajesh Exports said.

Shares of Rajesh Exports were trading 0.90 per cent higher at Rs 483.95 apiece on BSE.