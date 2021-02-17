HK stocks end higher ahead of China markets reopen

Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Wednesday, marking the seventh straight session of gains and extending a bull run ahead of the reopening of mainland markets after the Lunar New Year break, with sentiment lifted by optimism over global economic recovery. ** The Hang Seng index rose 1.10% to 31,084.94, the highest close since June 2018, while the China Enterprises Index increased 1.60% to 12,228.63.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index surged 2.34% and the Hang Seng sub-index tracking information technology firms climbed 1.88%. ** Brokers said an improving pandemic situation and expectations the bull run will continue when China markets reopen helped lift investor sentiment.

** China's mainland markets are scheduled to reopen on Feb. 18. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.59%, while Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.58%.

** The Hong Kong's Hang Seng Finance Index surged 1.37%, while Hang Seng sub-index tracking property firms slid 0.41%. ** The top gainer in the Hang Seng Index was AAC Technologies, which was up 7.11%, while the biggest percentage loser was Mengniu Dairy, which dropped 2.42%.

** The biggest gainer in Hang Seng Tech Index was Tongcheng-Elong Holdings, which soared 15.02%, while the top percentage loser was Hua Hong Semiconductor, down 6.52%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)