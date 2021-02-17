Left Menu

Atrangz throws a retro themed Valentine's Day party in association with glance

Embracing the extraordinary, Atrangz, a group of India's top content creators threw the craziest Valentine's Day party to celebrate love. This Retro themed party channelled their love for the 80's romantic films. Everything from the decor to their outfits represented a mix of vintage and pop with loud colours and an energetic atmosphere.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-02-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:56 IST
Atrangz throws a retro themed Valentine's Day party in association with glance
Atrangz Banner. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Embracing the extraordinary, Atrangz, a group of India's top content creators threw the craziest Valentine's Day party to celebrate love. This Retro themed party channelled their love for the 80's romantic films. Everything from the decor to their outfits represented a mix of vintage and pop with loud colours and an energetic atmosphere. The party was hosted at their recently launched Atrangz studio which is located in the suburbs of Mumbai.

The event kickstarted in the evening. The energy, colours and the smiles on everyone's faces were as radiant as ever. It was attended by various well-known creators from the industry, Angry Prash, Ashima Chaudhary, Doll Dhandukar, Sunny Chopra, Naveen Sharma, Akash Singh, Faby, Team07, Prakruti Mishra, Alisha Singh, Khushi Choudhary to name a few. This event was hosted in association with Glance. Glance is an innovative inbuilt platform on 300 million+ Android mobile phones in India which provides you with Solid Entertainment, Sports Updates, Exciting Trivia, Travel Stories, Awesome Games and a lot more on your lock screen.

Glance also took the opportunity to initiate an online campaign #YeLoveHaiChallenge which was accepted by 5 of the top creators and Atrangz themselves. This challenge revolved around creators telling their audience what they love while nominating fellow creators to do the same on their social media platforms. The contest started on this Valentine's day which has been extended till the 17th of February. This campaign caught the attention of more than 5 million fans and it's still live. Farhan Rajani, an Atrangz Business Partner additionally quotes, "The process of bringing an online campaign to an offline community gathering is something that brands should look into." Nagma, a member of Atrangz, added: "I want to involve my fan community in future events like these."

This campaign was a pure case study on how to keep your campaign omnipresent. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN CM hails Amazon's decision to invest in the state

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday welcomed Amazons decision to start device manufacturing here, saying it will create more jobs.Amazon had on Tuesday said it will begin manufacturingAmazon Devices, including Fire TV stick...

RedHill Biopharma Announces First Patient Dosed in U.S. Phase 2/3 COVID-19 Outpatient Study with RHB-107

- The U.S. Phase 23 study with once-daily, orally-administered RHB-107 upamostat evaluates treatment of patients with symptomatic COVID-19 who do not require hospitalization - the vast majority of patients- RHB-107 is a novel serine proteas...

Yediyurappa comes down heavily on oppn leaders for commenting on Ram Temple fund mobilisation

Karnataka Chief MinisterB S Yediyurappa on Wednesday hit out at opposition leaders,especially former CMs Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy, forcasting aspersions on fund mobilisation for the Ram Temple inAyodhya.Both the leaders had alleged ...

BJP MLA takes swipe at Maharashtra govt as COVID-19 cases spike

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday targeted the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over the rising number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.Since last Wednesday, Maharashtra has been reporting more than 3,000 cases on a daily basis. On...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021