BJP announces agitation to seek relief for electricity consumers in Maharashtra

BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bavankule on Wednesday announced a jail bharo courting arrest agitation on February 24 across Maharashtra to protest against the state governments refusal to offer relief to electricity consumers.Speaking to reporters, the former energy minister alleged that instead of giving any relief through bill waiver or concession to consumers, who are already hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shiv Sena-led government is disconnecting power supply if bills are not paid.The state government has not even helped farmers who lost their crop due to hailstorms and unseasonal showers, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:35 IST
BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bavankule on Wednesday announced a 'jail bharo' (courting arrest) agitation on February 24 across Maharashtra to protest against the state government’s ''refusal'' to offer relief to electricity consumers.

Speaking to reporters, the former energy minister alleged that instead of giving any relief through bill waiver or concession to consumers, who are already hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shiv Sena-led government is disconnecting power supply if bills are not paid.

''The state government has not even helped farmers who lost their crop due to hailstorms and unseasonal showers,'' he said. “The state government earns around Rs 9,500 crore from power supply to industries. The government should utilise this revenue to offer some relaxation to consumers who are already hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have given relief to power consumers, he claimed.

“During our regime, we never disconnected the power supply of farmers,” Bavankule said.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

