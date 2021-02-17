Left Menu

Principal secretary to PM reviews progress of COVID-19 vaccination drive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:03 IST
Principal secretary to PM reviews progress of COVID-19 vaccination drive

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr P K Mishra on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review in detail the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination drive across the country and steps to accelerate the pace of inoculation.

During the meeting, plans to involve private sector healthcare facilities in the vaccination drive for its expansion were also discussed, the health ministry said in a statement.

The principal secretary to the PM was apprised that version 2.0 of the CO-Win digital app for self-registration of vaccine beneficiaries is ready and will be launched in the very near future, it said.

''The plans to involve private sector healthcare facilities in a significant way in the ongoing vaccination drive were also discussed. This will enable registration of the population in the 50yrs+ category for COVID vaccination, which is the third population priority group after healthcare workers and frontline workers that are presently taking the vaccine,'' the statement said.

The principal secretary was briefed about the progress of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise, it said.

''As of 3 pm today, the vaccination coverage in India has crossed 9.06 million doses across healthcare workers and frontline workers. With this cumulative number, India ranks third globally after the US (55.2 million doses) and the UK (16.12 million doses) who have completed more than 60 days of vaccination in comparison to 31 days in case of India.

''It was pointed out that India was the fastest country in the world to cross all the milestones from 1 million to 7 million cumulative vaccinations,'' it added.

The ministry said 68.3 per cent of all healthcare workers have been administered the first dose, 37.6 per cent of the eligible healthcare workers have been administered the second dose, and 28.2 per cent of frontline workers have been administered the first dose.

Mishra was informed that India has supplied COVID-19 vaccine to 13 countries as grants through the Ministry of External Affairs. These countries are Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Oman, Afghanistan, Barbados and Dominica, the statement said.

In addition, the vaccine has also been supplied to 14 countries (Bangladesh, Myanmar, Morocco, Brazil, Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Saudi Arabia and El-Salvador) under commercial contract, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Orissa HC asks state to consider premature release of lifer

The Orissa High Courton Wednesday suggested that the state government consider thepremature release of a lifer, who has served 17 years inprison for murdering his brother.A division bench of Justices S K Mishra and SavitriRatho allowed the ...

UAE aviation agency clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again

The United Arab Emirates, a key international travel hub, announced on Wednesday it has lifted its ban on Boeings 737 Max, allowing the plane to return to its skies after being grounded for nearly two years following a pair of deadly crashe...

50 lakh tap water connections provided since Jan 1: Jal Shakti Ministry

More than 50 lakh tap water connections have been provided since January 1 and the number has reached to 3.53 crore rural connections since the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched in 2019, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Wednesday. The Jal Jeev...

JK: Visiting envoys interact with artists in Kashmir valley

The first day of the visit of 24 envoys to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday ended with a meeting with writers and artists at the musical fountain located within the convention complex of the famous Dal lake here.After their visit to the histo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021