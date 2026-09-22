Lumbini’s Sacred Future Takes Shape With Heritage Protection and Local Jobs at Heart

Protecting the peace of Buddha's birthplace and giving nearby communities a stronger stake in its future shaped an international gathering in Lumbini, where more than 150 participants agreed on recommendations for heritage protection and sustainable development. The International Conference on the Greater Lumbini Area, held from 18–20 September 2026, closed with a joint communiqué setting out practical priorities, timelines and responsibilities to guide development across a landscape whose significance reaches beyond its monuments.

Organised by the Government of Nepal with UNESCO, the Lumbini Development Trust and the World Bank, the three-day meeting brought together community members, monastery representatives, local entrepreneurs, hospitality businesses, policymakers, national and international experts, and development partners. Their discussions centred on a concern that connects pilgrims, residents and businesses: how to improve facilities and economic opportunities without damaging the sacred character that draws people to Lumbini.

Keeping the Sacred Landscape at the Centre

Opening the conference, Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Khadak Raj Paudel (Ganess) described Lumbini as a living sacred landscape where Buddha's teachings and practices continue to inspire people around the world. He presented the Greater Lumbini Area Development Initiative, pursued in partnership with the World Bank, as an opportunity to put that understanding into practice, with peace, compassion and shared humanity at the heart of Nepal's approach.

The recommendations call for preserving the peaceful Buddhist atmosphere of the Sacred Garden and ensuring that religious, cultural and visitor activities respect local rituals and faith. Restoration and maintenance of the Sacred Garden, Maya Devi Temple, ancient monuments and archaeological remains should honour their historical, religious and spiritual significance, supported by visitor education that explains the meaning of Lumbini's rituals rather than leaving people to encounter them without context.

Turning Site Visits Into Practical Responsibilities

Visits to the Sacred Garden of Lumbini, within the UNESCO World Heritage Site recognised as the birthplace of Lord Buddha, and to Tilaurakot-Kapilavastu gave participants a direct view of conditions across the wider area. The visits brought preservation work, the social and cultural landscape, and the needs of pilgrims and residents into the discussions, grounding recommendations in the places and communities that future decisions will affect.

Participants worked in multidisciplinary groups called Knowledge Circles to draft, debate and rank recommendations, identifying timelines and responsible bodies that included the Lumbini Development Trust, municipalities, site managers and relevant ministries. A key priority requires master plans, land-use and conservation plans, hydrological studies, drainage measures and environmental mitigation plans to be prepared and implemented before infrastructure or development works receive approval, placing careful planning at the centre of future construction decisions.

Giving Local Communities a Stronger Role

Municipalities are expected to coordinate community participation in close collaboration with the Lumbini Development Trust, designated community organisations, monastic communities and other local stakeholders. The proposed approach connects heritage conservation with community development, environmental care and livelihoods, recognising that decisions about a sacred landscape also affect the people who live and work around it. UNESCO Representative to Nepal Jaco du Toit stressed the importance of practical ideas that protect Lumbini's spiritual value and bring economic benefits to small businesses and workers.

Gyanin Rai, Officiating Member Secretary of the Lumbini Development Trust, reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Lumbini's Outstanding Universal Value, authenticity and integrity alongside better pilgrimage facilities, accessibility, visitor experiences, environmental sustainability and wellness. World Bank Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist Elad Shenfeld linked heritage protection with improved infrastructure and meaningful community opportunities, emphasising the need for residents to benefit from development. The conference outcomes will inform Nepal's future programmes and planning, including implementation of the World Bank-financed Greater Lumbini Area Development Project.