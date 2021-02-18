Left Menu

UPDATE 2-UK PM Johnson promotes Brexit negotiator Frost to cabinet minister

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given David Frost, the man who led Britain's Brexit negotiations, a job in his top team of ministers to advise on relations with the European Union, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday. The surprise move puts one of Johnson's most trusted allies, a eurosceptic former diplomat and champion of British sovereignty, in charge of managing a post-Brexit relationship with Brussels that has got off to a rocky start.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-02-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 00:52 IST
UPDATE 2-UK PM Johnson promotes Brexit negotiator Frost to cabinet minister
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given David Frost, the man who led Britain's Brexit negotiations, a job in his top team of ministers to advise on relations with the European Union, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

The surprise move puts one of Johnson's most trusted allies, a eurosceptic former diplomat and champion of British sovereignty, in charge of managing a post-Brexit relationship with Brussels that has got off to a rocky start. Frost served as Johnson's chief Brexit negotiator, both for the initial deal, which took Britain out of the EU on Jan. 31 2020, and for negotiations on the subsequent trade deal that came into force at the end of last year.

The government had previously indicated that Frost would continue to advise the government on matters relating to the EU, but his appointment to Johnson's cabinet of top ministers was not expected. As a minister rather than an adviser, Frost will have greater influence and be able to direct the work of officials.

He takes on two formal roles previously held by senior minister Michael Gove, putting him in charge of attempts to improve the trading terms for Northern Ireland and giving him a top role in helping to resolve any future disputes over the deal. "I am hugely honoured to have been appointed minister to take forward our relationship with the EU after Brexit," Frost said on Twitter.

"In doing so I stand on the shoulders of giants & particularly those of @michaelgove who did an extraordinary job for this country in talks with EU over the past year." Frost is an unelected member of the House of Lords, parliament's upper chamber. His appointment will take effect from March 1, Johnson's Downing Street office said in a statement.

Jill Rutter, senior research fellow at the UK in a Changing Europe research body, said the move raised questions about how the EU relationship would be managed. "It looked as though (Gove) was the pragmatist and Frost the sovereignty hard liner," she said on Twitter.

Gove who previously led the implementation of the EU exit agreement and free trade deal, welcomed Frost's appointment. He will continue in his ministerial role in charge of the cabinet office. Frost will take over from Gove as UK chair of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee. This means he takes on responsibility for negotiating with Brussels to make the complex parts of the trade deal relating to Northern Ireland work smoothly.

The EU has so far rejected British demands for more time to solve serious disruptions to free trade between Britain and Northern Ireland resulting from the trade deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-'Ice everywhere' as Texans brave cold, 2.7 million homes lack power

Millions of Texans braved their third day without heat on Wednesday following a punishing winter storm that has killed at least 21 people, as icy conditions threatened to hamstring the countrys second-largest state and the surrounding regio...

U.S. says threat posed by North Korea cyber activity part of policy review

North Koreas malicious cyber activities threaten the United States and its allies and will be included in an ongoing review of U.S. policy toward the country, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.North Korea poses a signif...

NHL-Capitals' Lundqvist 'looking great' six weeks after heart surgery

Washington Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist said on Wednesday his recovery from open heart surgery six weeks ago is going well and that he even felt good enough to go for a run. The 38-year-old Swede, who enjoyed huge success with the New Y...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks retreat from record highs as big tech slides; yields slip

A gauge of global equity markets pulled back on Wednesday from the record high hit in the previous session as investors sold technology-related companies and the prospect of rising inflation tempered optimism around a vaccine-led global eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021