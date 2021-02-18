Left Menu

New Resurgence Support Payment to be available to businesses

In order to qualify for the payment, businesses must show a 30 percent drop in revenue over a seven day period compared with a typical similar revenue period in the six weeks prior to the Alert Level rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 18-02-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 09:56 IST
New Resurgence Support Payment to be available to businesses
Businesses can apply for the payment from Tuesday via the Inland Revenue website. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The new Resurgence Support Payment passed by Parliament this week will be available to eligible businesses now that Auckland will be in Alert Level 2 until Monday.

"Our careful management of the Government accounts means we have money aside for situations like this. We stand ready to share the burden with businesses when Alert Levels rise or in the event of a resurgence of COVID-19," Grant Robertson said.

In order to qualify for the payment, businesses must show a 30 percent drop in revenue over a seven day period compared with a typical similar revenue period in the six weeks prior to the Alert Level rise.

Or if it is a seasonal business applying they must show a 30 percent revenue drop compared with a similar week the previous year.

"The payment is available to businesses nationally if they can meet the eligibility criteria, not just those in Auckland. That decision recognises that many businesses rely on Auckland for revenue so it is only fair that the payment is available nationally," Grant Robertson said.

The payment includes a core per business rate of $1500 plus $400 per employee up to a total of 50 FTEs. That is a maximum payment of $21,500.

Businesses can apply for the payment from Tuesday via the Inland Revenue website.

Other support available includes the Leave Support Scheme which helps businesses to help pay workers told to self-isolate because of COVID-19 and the Short-Term Absence Payment which covers eligible workers needing to stay at home while awaiting a COVID-19 test result.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Epic Games takes Apple fight to EU antitrust regulators

Fortnite creator Epic Games has taken its fight against Appleto European Union antitrust regulators, ramping up it dispute with the iPhone maker over its App Store payment system and control over app downloads. The two companies have been l...

Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Pondy Lt Governor

Telangana Governor TamilisaiSoundararajan, who was given additional charge of Puducherry,was sworn in as Lt Governor of the Union Territory onThursday.Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjeeadministered the oath of office to ...

Tesla reduces price of base variant of Model 3 and Model Y

Tesla reduced the price of its base models of Model 3 and Model Y cars, according to the companys website.Tesla lowered the prices of its Model 3 Standard Range Plus to 36,990 and Model Y Standard Range Plus to 39,990....

Tennis-Tearful Serena cuts short news conference after defeat to Osaka

Serena Williams broke down in tears before cutting short her post-match news conference after losing 6-3 6-4 to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday. The defeat ended Williams bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021