L&T Construction to build two units of Kudankulam nuclear power project

Larsen & Toubro will construct two more units of Kudankulam nuclear power plant which is India's first light water reactor of six units with a generation capacity of 1,000 megawatts electric (MWe). L&T is already executing similar works of Kudankulam three and four units. Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has now asked the construction arm of L&T to build five and six units (2 x 1,000 MWe).

The scope of work includes the construction of reactor building, reactor auxiliary building, turbine building, diesel generator building and other safety-related structures in 64 months. The value of new order is in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore, said L&T in a statement on Thursday without specifying the exact amount. Kudankulam is India's largest nuclear power station located in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services with over 21 billion dollars in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide. (ANI)

