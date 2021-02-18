Left Menu

FACTBOX-Stonks in Washington: Deciphering Reddit's WallStreetBets lingo

DIAMOND HANDS Often referenced using emoji, "diamond hands" are how members express their belief that their position is valuable and worth holding on to for maximum profit. TO THE MOON A rallying cry on WSB, which members use to express their belief that a stock will rise significantly.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 11:32 IST
FACTBOX-Stonks in Washington: Deciphering Reddit's WallStreetBets lingo

Reddit trading lingo may filter in to Washington on Thursday when top hedge fund managers, the head of Robinhood and Roaring Kitty himself are set to give testimony before U.S. House of Representatives lawmakers. The lingo of the online traders of Reddit's WallStreetBets group, or WSB, which fueled a surge in GameStop Corp's stock, prompted even singer Dionne Warwick to ask on Twitter https://twitter.com/dionnewarwick/status/1354511727023386624, "What are stonks and why is it a trending subject?"

For the uninitiated, here is a guide to understanding some common WSB words. STONKS

An intentional misspelling of "stocks" that originated with an internet meme. ROARING KITTY

The social media pseudonym of Keith Gill, a financial adviser in Massachusetts whose Reddit posts and YouTube video streams helped drive interest in GameStop's stock. YOLO

An acronym for "you only live once." If someone on WSB has "yoloed" a stock, that person has poured a significant portion of their investments into it. BAGHOLDER

Someone who has taken heavy losses on a stock, in WSB parlance: While others may have profited from a similar position in the past, that person has been left holding the bag. TENDIES

Shorthand for chicken tenders, which WSB uses as slang for profits on a trade. DIAMOND HANDS

Often referenced using emoji, "diamond hands" are how members express their belief that their position is valuable and worth holding on to for maximum profit. Conversely, a trader with "paper hands" sells out early. TO THE MOON

A rallying cry on WSB, which members use to express their belief that a stock will rise significantly. The phrase is often accompanied by a rocket emoji.

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US reaches H-1B visa cap for 2021

The US has received enough petitions needed to reach the Congressionally-mandated 65,000 H-1B visa cap for the fiscal year 2021 and successful candidates for the most sought-after work visa among foreign professionals, including Indians, wo...

Hong Kong sees Feb. 26 start for roll-out of China's Sinovac vaccine

Hong Kongs government said it expected to receive a million doses of Chinas Sinovac vaccine by Friday, with vaccinations expected to start on Feb. 26.Earlier on Thursday, Health Minister Sophia Chan said the Asian financial hub had formally...

Wednesday Addams live-action series from Tim Burton set at Netflix

Streaming platform Netflix has picked up acclaimed director Tim Burtons live-action Addams Family spin-off series focused on the memorable character of Wednesday Addams.Titled Wednesday, the series marks the TV directing debut for Burton, k...

'Rail roko' call: Farmers assemble near rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana

Farmers on Thursday gathered near railway tracks at many places in Punjab and Haryana for the rail roko protest against the Centres new agri laws, with officials stopping trains at stations as a precautionary measure. The Samyukta Kisan Mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021