Dr Reddy's launches Fluphenazine Hydrochloride tablets in US

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched Fluphenazine Hydrochloride tablets, used for management of manifestations of psychotic disorders, in the US market.

The product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Prolixin tablets approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

In a regulatory filing, Dr Reddy's laboratories announced the launch of Fluphenazine Hydrochloride tablets in the US.

Quoting IQVIA Health data, Dr Reddy's said Prolixin brand and generic had US sales of approximately USD 134 million for the most recent 12 months ending in December 2020.

Dr Reddy's Fluphenazine Hydrochloride tablets, USP, are available in 1 mg, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg tablets in 100 bottle count sizes.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading 0.88 per cent higher at Rs 4,642.25 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)