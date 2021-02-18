FTSE 100 flat as downbeat Barclays earnings offset gains in mining stocks
London's FTSE 100 was flat on Thursday as weakness in financial stocks on the back of a glum annual earnings report from Barclays offset gains in mining stocks, while Indivior fell after a decline in annual revenue. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was flat, with miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Group leading gains.
Healthcare stocks led declines, with GlaxoSmithKline shedding 1.8% Barclays fell 0.9% after the lender's 2020 annual profit halved.
Indivior fell 2.6% after the opioid addiction treatment maker's annual revenue fell 18%, hit by a decline in demand for its best-selling drug due to cheaper rivals and as patients stayed away from hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moonpig gained 0.6% after the online greeting card retailer said it expects full-year revenue to almost double, helped by robust demand for its services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose 0.3%.
