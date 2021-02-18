Left Menu

FTSE 100 flat as downbeat Barclays earnings offset gains in mining stocks

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was flat, with miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Group leading gains. Healthcare stocks led declines, with GlaxoSmithKline shedding 1.8% Barclays fell 0.9% after the lender's 2020 annual profit halved. Indivior fell 2.6% after the opioid addiction treatment maker's annual revenue fell 18%, hit by a decline in demand for its best-selling drug due to cheaper rivals and as patients stayed away from hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 13:53 IST
FTSE 100 flat as downbeat Barclays earnings offset gains in mining stocks

London's FTSE 100 was flat on Thursday as weakness in financial stocks on the back of a glum annual earnings report from Barclays offset gains in mining stocks, while Indivior fell after a decline in annual revenue. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was flat, with miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Group leading gains.

Healthcare stocks led declines, with GlaxoSmithKline shedding 1.8% Barclays fell 0.9% after the lender's 2020 annual profit halved.

Indivior fell 2.6% after the opioid addiction treatment maker's annual revenue fell 18%, hit by a decline in demand for its best-selling drug due to cheaper rivals and as patients stayed away from hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moonpig gained 0.6% after the online greeting card retailer said it expects full-year revenue to almost double, helped by robust demand for its services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose 0.3%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

