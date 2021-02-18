Left Menu

Internet services disrupted in Pakistan as undersea cable develops fault

While the work to remove the fault is continuing, the internet service providers ISPs are being shifted to the spare capacity maintained by the company, said a senior executive of the Trans World Associates. The TWA and the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd PTCL are the two licence holders for international landing stations of submarine cables.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-02-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 14:21 IST
Internet services disrupted in Pakistan as undersea cable develops fault
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Internet services were hampered in Pakistan on Thursday as the country's telecom authority said one of its six international undersea cables developed a fault.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said the international submarine cable system near Abu Talat, Egypt, developed the glitch on Wednesday.

The authority acknowledged lower internet speeds and frequent outages.

The PTA said the fault developed at SEA-ME-WE 5 (South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 5), which is operated by the Trans World Associates (TWA).

The Dawn newspaper reported that the TWA had communicated about the service degradation in international connectivity towards Europe and said that repair work was underway through international counterparts in Egypt. "While the work to remove the fault is continuing, the internet service providers (ISPs) are being shifted to the spare capacity maintained by the company," said a senior executive of Trans World Associates. The TWA and the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) are the two license holders for international landing stations of submarine cables. While the TWA operates SEA-ME-WE 5 and TW-1 (Transworld), the PTCL submarine cable network comprises SMW-3, SMW-4, I-ME-WE and AAE-1.

The TWA systems cater to about 40 percent of internet traffic in Pakistan and the company executive acknowledged that the internet users across the country will experience downgraded speeds until the users are shifted.

The fault has occurred in the cable system coming from France and the TWA executive said ISPs were in the process of shifting the load to other submarine systems coming from Singapore, according to the Dawn newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP will end cut-money culture, bring development in Bengal if voted to power: Shah

Alleging that the TMC government has introduced a cut-money culture in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said theBJPs fight is to end it and take the state to the path of development if voted to power in the upcoming as...

'Constantine' reboot in works from JJ Abrams' Bad Robot

A series based on popular DC Comics character John Constantine is being developed by JJ Abrams Bad Robot.The show is being made for streamer HBO Max with Guy Bolton as the writer, reported Deadline. Abrams will serve as an executive produce...

Kremlin says European court's call to free Navalny is unacceptable meddling

The Kremlin said on Thursday that a call by the European Court of Human Rights for Russia to free jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny amounted to meddling in its internal affairs and that Moscow viewed that as unacceptable.The Stras...

Hong Kong activist publisher Jimmy Lai denied bail again

Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai was again denied bail on Thursday ahead of his April trial on charges of colluding with foreign forces. Lai is one of several activists facing charges and possibly len...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021