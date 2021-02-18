Flydubai prepares for Boeing 737 MAX to rejoin its fleet, says Dubai government
The UAE civil aviation authority announced on Wednesday it was lifting the safety ban on the aircraft, which was grounded globally in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people. Flydubai is a major buyer of the jet. The United States lifted its ban in November.Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-02-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 14:22 IST
United Arab Emirates-based carrier Flydubai is preparing for the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to rejoin its fleet, the Dubai government's media office said on Twitter on Thursday. The UAE civil aviation authority announced on Wednesday it was lifting the safety ban on the aircraft, which was grounded globally in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people.
Flydubai is a major buyer of the jet. The United States lifted its ban in November. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted its ban last month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dubai
- Boeing
- The United States
- United Arab Emirates
- EASA
ALSO READ
Pandemic's second wave threatens to derail Dubai's tourism surge
Pandemic's second wave threatens to derail Dubai's tourism surge
Dragon Prince Season 4 can get info at SDCC, NYCC; new updates for fans over Twitter
India warns Twitter to comply with orders to block accounts -source
Farmers protest: Govt threatens penal action against Twitter for not complying with directives