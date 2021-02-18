Trident Limited Bags First Prize at FICCI Water Awards 2020

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Trident Limited, a leading player in Home Textiles globally, has been awarded the Joint First Prize at FICCI Water Awards 2020 in the category of ‘Industrial Water Use Efficiency.’ The FICCI Water Awards were launched to promote awareness, policy advocacy, sharing of best practices and thought leadership in the area of water use efficiency.

Mr. Deepak Nanda, Managing Director, Trident Limited said, “We are elated to accept this award. The award not only recognizes our efforts towards sustainable manufacturing practices especially water conservation but also motivates us to do more and better every day. There is no doubt that this is the need of the hour, and we hope that this recognition encourages more organisations to deploy responsible manufacturing processes like Water Balance and Zero Liquid Discharge System.” The award is instituted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, (FICCI), a professionally run apex business organization in India. Trident Limited has been chosen for this award for the measures undertaken for the establishment of water efficient machineries, zero liquid discharge system, kaizen implementation, rainwater harvesting, etc.

About Trident Limited Trident Limited (NSE: TRIDENT; BSE: 521064) is the flagship Company of Trident Group, a USD 1 billion Indian business conglomerate and a global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated Textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen), Paper (Wheat Straw-based) and Chemicals manufacturer with Captive Power generation facility. It is also one of the largest players in Home Textiles globally. Trident’s towel, yarn, bed sheet and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of happy customers across the world. Supplying national, captive, and retailer-owned brands; the organization has been accorded with multiple national and international awards from its customers, vendors and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

For more information, please visit www.tridentindia.com

