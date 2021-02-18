Left Menu

Talbros Automotive sells defunct Chennai plant to raise Rs 21 cr

Auto-components maker Talbros Automotive on Thursday said it has raised Rs 21 crore by selling the land and building of its defunct plant in Chennai and these funds will be utilised to reduce debt and strengthen the balance sheet.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 16:43 IST
Talbros Automotive sells defunct Chennai plant to raise Rs 21 cr

Auto-components maker Talbros Automotive on Thursday said it has raised Rs 21 crore by selling the land and building of its defunct plant in Chennai and these funds will be utilised to reduce debt and strengthen the balance sheet. The Gurgaon-based company, which has presence in segments such as two and three-wheeler, passenger and commercial vehicles as well as agri/offroader and industrial, has production facilities across Haryana, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra. ''...the company has sold its land and building measuring around 1.67 acres at Ambattur Industrial Estate in Chennai (Tamil Nadu),'' Talbros Automotive Components Ltd said in a regulatory filing. ''The proceeds of the sale amounted to Rs 21 crore on gross basis. The net proceeds after deduction of statutory liabilities would be utilised towards reducing debt and strengthening the balance sheet of the company,'' it said. The manufacturing operations at the facility were discontinued, it said adding, accordingly, this will have no impact on the operations of the company. TACL, together with JV alliances, has eight manufacturing facilities at Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra along with one materials division in Gurgaon and R&D technology centre at Faridabad.

The company has technical collaborations with Nippon Leakless CorporationJapan and Sanwa Packaging – Japan.

TACL net profit surged 144 per cent to Rs 10.16 crore in December quarter of the current fiscal over the same period last year on the back of a 35 per cent growth in topline, which stood at Rs 132.1 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 97.4 crore in Q3FY20. PTI IAS MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No other political party is a match to BJP: Nadda

Almost all political parties in the country are family-based with none of them matching the BJPs strength having over 18 crore countrymen, including the worlds most accepted leader Narendra Modi, as its members, partys president J P Nadda s...

Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5 PM.

MDS2 PD-TAMILISAI-LT GOVERNOR Telangana Governor sworn in as Pondy Lt Governor Puducherry Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan,who was given additional charge of Puducherry, was sworn inas Lt Governor of the Union Territory.MDS3 PD-VI...

ISMA says OMCs in some states not lifting ethanol; hopes early solution

The Indian Sugar Mills Association ISMA on Thursday said oil marketing companies OMCs in some states do not seem to be fully geared up to take more quantity of ethanol, and sugar mills expect early solution to this problem.On exports, the i...

FOCUS-How Amsterdam is stealing a march on rivals as Brexit trading hub

All the talk was of Frankfurt or Paris luring Londons financial business as Britain peeled away from the EU. Yet it is Amsterdam that is proving the most visible early winner. Data last week showed the Dutch capital had displaced London as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021