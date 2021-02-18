Left Menu

Maha: 'Rail roko' staged in Aurangabad against three farm laws

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 16:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Members of a farmers' union staged a 'rail roko' at Lasur railway station in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Thursday to protest against the Centre's three farm laws.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body offarmer unions, which has been spearheading the protest atDelhi borders, had announced this nationwide rail blockade topress for its demand to repeal the legislation.

At least 12 persons were detained that the agitationstaged by Lal Bawta Shet Majur Union at Lasur station, around40 km from Aurangabad, an official said.

''The Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi train was stopped at the station for around 30 minutes. We have detained around 12agitators and further probe is underway,'' the official from the railway police said.

The agitation commenced at around 9 am and farmers from 12 villages participated in the protest, president of the union Ram Bharti said.

Similarly, the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha (AIKS) staged a protest outside Aurangabad railway station.

The agitation, which started at 12 pm, was led by AIKS' district president Bhagwan Bhojane, an official said.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance andFarm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

