Left Menu

Flipkart ties up with Tamil Nadu govt to boost small-scale businesses

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tamil Nadu MSME Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau to bring local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and SMBs into the e-commerce fold.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:38 IST
Flipkart ties up with Tamil Nadu govt to boost small-scale businesses
The MoU will link industrial cooperative societies with national market for their products. Image Credit: ANI

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tamil Nadu MSME Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau to bring local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and SMBs into the e-commerce fold. The partnership under the Flipkart Samarth programme will enable Tamil Nadu's local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and smaller industries to showcase their hallmark products.

Anu George, Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries and Commerce, said there are 294 industrial cooperative societies functioning under the department. Many of them are involved in production of handicraft items including GI registered products. "The MoU will provide these societies with a new vigour and link them to a national market for their products," he said.

The state government recently announced MSME Policy 2021, which has set a target to attract new investments worth Rs 2 lakh crore in the sector by 2025 and create additional employment opportunities for 20 lakh people. Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Flipkart Group, said Flipkart Samarth is a nationwide initiative which aims to help skilled local artisan communities set up their business on the Flipkart marketplace in an efficient, transparent and cost-effective manner.

The programme seeks to break entry barriers for local artisans and weavers by extending incubation support, which includes benefits in the form of seamless onboarding, cataloging, marketing, account management, business insights and warehousing support. "This will create avenues to increase business and trade inclusion opportunities for these very important segments of society," he said in a statement on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Water and Sanitation Master Plan ensuring everyone accesses to water

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, says the launch of the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan, is an important part of ensuring everyone in the country has access to water.Participating in the State of t...

''Horrible'': Witnesses recall massacre in Ethiopian holy city

Bodies with gunshot wounds lay in the streets for days in Ethiopias holiest city. At night, residents listened in horror as hyenas fed on the corpses of people they knew. But they were forbidden from burying their dead by the invading Eritr...

Cannot wait to give everything to help RCB win IPL, says Maxwell

After being picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL players auction, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Thursday said that he will give his everything to help the franchise in winning the IP...

World News Roundup: Two journalists jailed for two years; Canada's slow-burn vaccine roll out and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Two journalists jailed for two years in Belarus for filming protestsA Belarusian court sentenced two Belarusian journalists from Poland-based TV news channel Belsat who filmed protests aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021