We plan to sell 1,100 cars in 2021, says Spinny's founder

Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI): Online used car retailingplatform provider Spinny is eyeing to sell 1,100 vehicles in2021, the company said here on Thursday.

Spinny has set up its first-ever used car hub in thecity as part of strengthening its presence in the country.

The sales outlet in the city is Spinny's 14th one.

''By deploying an organised approach in the region'spre-owned car industry, Spinny aims to sell 1,100 cars fromits hub in Chennai in 2021,'' the company said in a pressstatement.

With a pan-India inventory of over 2,000 Spinny Assuredcars, the digital purchasing mode provides safe, sanitisedhome test-drives and deliveries and entirely contactlessexperience focused on customer safety and satisfaction. On the foray in Chennai, company founder Niraj Singhsaid, ''With our first Spinny Car Hub in Chennai, Spinny ispoised to meet consumer needs in South. Moreover, our entrywill ensure an organised approach in the pre-owned category.'' ''We will focus on the Rs 3-5 lakh segment which generateshatchbacks, premium hatchbacks and compact sedans. This willbe followed by premium sedans and compact sport utilityvehicles,'' he said.

On the expansion plans, he said, ''This year, we will beentering other cities. Buoyed by the validation of ourservices via positive customer response, we are confident ofproviding a safe experience.'' ''We will be scaling up our operations at periodicintervals. Our core concern as we enter virgin territories isto maintain and enhance the quality of our buying and sellingexperience. We plan to hire 600-plus employees by the end of2021,'' he added.

Spinny offers the best value for a used car as there areno middlemen and the benefit of the better price goes to theseller, coupled with the services of doorstep car inspectionand instant payment, the statement said.

PTI VIJNVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)