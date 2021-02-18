Left Menu

Galgotias University to open 'Deendayal Upadhyaya Higher Quality Center' for students from weaker sections

Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' termed the decision of Galgotias University in Greater Noida to implement 100 percent of the new education policy as a revolutionary step. Speaking as the chief guest at a web seminar organized by the university, Dr Nishank assured the Chancellor of the University, Sunil Galgotia, that the Ministry of Education will provide full support to the university.

Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University welcomes the Union Minister of Education Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to the National Summit on NEP 2020 . Image Credit: ANI

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' termed the decision of Galgotias University in Greater Noida to implement 100 percent of the new education policy as a revolutionary step. Speaking as the chief guest at a web seminar organized by the university, Dr Nishank assured the Chancellor of the University, Sunil Galgotia, that the Ministry of Education will provide full support to the university. While paying his respects to famous freedom fighter late Vijay Singh Pathik on this occasion, he also discussed the contribution made by Pathik on education. He once again spoke of making India a 'Vishwa Guru' through this new education policy.

In the virtual presence of Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhralaya 'Nishank', University Grants Commission Chairman Dr DP Singh, AICTE Chairman Dr Anil Sahastrabuddhi, National Board of Accreditation (NBA) Director Dr K Ramagopal Rao, and other academicians Chancellor Sunil Galgotia said that the university has resolved to implement the new education policy as soon as possible. Revealing its first phase, he named it 'Barah Kadam - Barah Lakshya'. Galgotia conveyed heartful thanks to P.M. Modi for this visionary and revolutionary education policy on behalf of the entire education sector. University CEO Dhruv Galgotia while presenting the entire scheme in detail, said the university will soon start the process to obtain accreditation for Open Distance Learning and Online Programmes at University. He also announced to open 'Deendayal Upadhyaya Higher Quality Center' for students from weaker sections, towards the goal of 'Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat', He further said that the university will soon start a four-year undergraduate course as per the new education policy.

Disclosing the plan to open two adult education centers to spread adult education, Dhruv Galgotia announced the establishment of one of these centers in Uttarakhand, the home of Dr Nishank, Education Minister. The name of this center will be 'Veerchandra Singh Garhwali Adult Education Center'. According to Dhruv Galgotia, the University will establish 'Galgotias Vivekananda Research Center' for high-level research work with the aim of working on authentic research at the university. University Chancellor Sunil Galgotia informed about the creation of "Galgotias General Education Council" to implement this new education policy 100 percent. This Council will include the best academicians from India and abroad and its goal will be to implement this policy in the University as soon as possible.

