Left Menu

Fed up with loans, COVID-hit Spanish restaurants seek direct aid

The hospitality sector is complaining that, while other countries have helped small businesses with measures such as a valued-added tax cut for the catering industry in Germany or a reduction in social security charges in France, Spain has mainly provided state-backed loans. "I didn't want to take on loans because that would have just meant piling up more debt, I want direct aid," said Pose.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:29 IST
Fed up with loans, COVID-hit Spanish restaurants seek direct aid

Evaristo Pose says he has lost 86,000 euros ($104,000) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing him to dip into his savings to keep his central Madrid restaurant "Dominguez" afloat. The restaurant, which caters mostly to office workers in the Spanish capital, suffered an 80% drop in revenue last year. Like many other Spanish restaurateurs, Pose, 46, wants direct state aid to compensate him for restrictions that have forced him to stay shut or operate at reduced capacity.

While the government says it is preparing new measures to bolster corporate solvency, Pose is not sure how much longer he will be able to keep his five remaining staff after putting seven employees on furlough schemes. The hospitality sector is complaining that, while other countries have helped small businesses with measures such as a valued-added tax cut for the catering industry in Germany or a reduction in social security charges in France, Spain has mainly provided state-backed loans.

"I didn't want to take on loans because that would have just meant piling up more debt, I want direct aid," said Pose. His restaurant, which was serving 180 meals per day before the pandemic, is now dishing up just 30, with most customers either working from home or fearful of eating out.

Around 300,000 restaurants and bars - hallowed institutions in the nation's life - have been affected by restrictions and a third of them could go bust in the first quarter of 2021, leading to up to 1.1 million direct and indirect job losses, according to the Hospitality Industry Association. Spain's tourism-dependent economy shrank a record 11% last year, driving unemployment up to 15.5%.

Emilio Gallego, secretary general of the hospitality association, said the sector's situation was critical and demanded 8.5 billion euros in urgent direct aid to help cover fixed costs, such as rent or taxes. Part of the funding the Spanish government is preparing could come from the European recovery programme for cohesion and the territories, known as REACT-EU, Gallego said. Spain has already started distributing this aid among its regions.

But he said more measures would be needed to get the country spending again once enough people have been vaccinated. That could include "vouchers for families, cash for consumer spending, to spend a weekend away or to eat in a restaurant". COMPENSATION LAWSUIT

Begona Fraire, owner and chef of "Etimo" in Madrid's upmarket Salamanca district, has launched a platform called 'lahosteleriadetodos.org', where hundreds of bar and restaurant owners have joined forces to file a lawsuit against the government. "We are all going to end up a little poorer after the pandemic, but if we manage to survive and get the government to help us ... I think this would do a lot to reduce unemployment and bring back tourism," said Fraire, who booked a loss of more than 100,000 euros last year.

Advised by Spanish law firm Cremades & Calvo-Sotelo, restaurateurs are seeking compensation worth 65% of their average annual revenue in the three years before 2020, when they say they suffered losses of 67 billion euros, according to documents from the lawsuit filed on Thursday. Spanish Industry Minister Reyes Maroto told reporters in Seville on Thursday that she respected all hospitality sector initiatives, adding that the sector had been one of the most helped and that the government was now working on further solvency measures it hopes to announce by March.

But some restaurant owners say they fear their businesses will not survive. Juan Jose Lopez, 62-year-old owner of "La Tasquita de Enfrente" restaurant and one of the signatories of the lawsuit, said the measures to curb the pandemic may have been effective, but "totally disproportionate to owners as they have pushed us to the brink of insolvency".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uncapped pacer Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting icon Sachin Tendulkar, bought for base price of Rs 20 lakh by Mumbai Indians.

Uncapped pacer Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting icon Sachin Tendulkar, bought for base price of Rs 20 lakh by Mumbai Indians....

January home construction falls 6 per cent; signs of rebound ahead

US home construction fell 6per cent in January but applications for building permits, which typically signal activity ahead, rose sharply.The decline pushed home and apartment construction down to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.58 million ...

AstraZeneca vaccine faces resistance in Europe after health workers suffer side-effects

Health authorities in some European countries are facing resistance to AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine after side-effects led hospital staff and other front-line workers to call in sick, putting extra strain on already-stretched services.Such...

Trial of contactless ticketing system begins in all DTC buses

The Delhi Transport department has started trial of contactless ticketing system in all the DTC buses through the Chartr app, officials said on Thursday.The trial of contactless ticketing was launched first in cluster buses and then in a fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021